Taylor Swift & Her BF Joe Alwyn Have Made Hearts Melt With THESE Moments, Take A Look

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood. Although the couple has managed to keep their relationship private, both Taylor and Joe have created some major headlines with some cute moments. Take a look at how Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have become couple goals while keeping their relationship private in these throwback moments.

1. Joe features in 'Miss Americana'

One of the biggest moments in the Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn love saga is the British actor making a cameo in Tay’s documentary Miss Americana. In the documentary, Taylor talks about how she and Joe decided to keep their relationship private and also how she was happy without anybody’s input.

Also read | Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Can Not Get Enough Of Each Other At Golden Globes; See Pics

2. Their Cinderella moment

Taylor Swift set her priorities straight when she chose to attend the BAFTAs after-party with her beau Joe Alwyn instead of attending the Grammy Awards 2019. Taylor chose to don a pale blue Stella McCartney gown and Joe donned a classic black tux for this party. The moment this pair walked out of the party hand-in-hand, a modern Cinderella moment was born. Take a look.

3. Golden Globes 2020

Golden Globes 2020 was also a relationship-defining moment for this Hollywood couple. Both Taylor and Joe chose to walk separately on the red carpet but during the award ceremony, the couple could not get enough of each other. Take a look.

Also read | Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Melt Hearts As They Leave Cats Premiere Hand-in-hand

4. Taylor singing to Joe

Taylor Swift’s documentary, as mentioned earlier, had many defining moments with regard to her relationship with Joe. But one of the cutest moments from Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana was Taylor Swift singing Call It What You Want to Joe. Take a look at this sweet moment from the documentary here.

Also read | Is Taylor Swift Engaged To Joe Alwyn? Fans Notice Massive Diamond Ring In 'Miss Americana'

Also read | Taylor Swift's Beau Joe Alwyn Opens Up About Dating Her & Being A Subject Of Her Songs

Image Courtesy: Taylor Swift Instagram, Tom Ford Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.