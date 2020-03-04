After Megxit, Will Meghan Markle Attend Met Gala 2020? Find Out Here

Is Meghan Markle attending the Met Gala 2020? This question grabbed attention from all the royal family fans and followers. Recently, a media portal revealed details about the same. This question comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially give up their titles after March 31.

Is Meghan Markle attending the Met Gala 2020?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry created headlines when they announced their Royal exit. The news of the royal couple giving up their titles for a ‘normal life’ shocked the world. Recently, it was reported that Meghan Markle is allegedly attending fashion’s biggest night – Met Gala 2020.

But now, according to a media portal’s report, Meghan Markle is not attending Met Gala 2020 "in any capacity". The news regarding Meghan Markle being a part of Met Gala’s guest list was reported by a UK- based media portal. This media portal’s report suggested that Meghan Markle was invited alongside British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful. This invite was pertained to be true since Meghan Markle guest-edited the prestigious fashion magazine’s September Issue in 2019.

Talking about Met Gala 2020, the coveted fashion event is happening on May 4. The Met Gala is a fashion event that is hosted by American Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The Met Gala 2020 has already selected its co-chairs. La La Land actor Emma Stone, Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, Louis Vuitton’s Nicholas Ghesquiere, and actor Meryl Streep are the co-chairs for the fashion’s biggest night.

Met Gala 2020 will be Meryl Streep’s first appearance at the coveted event. The theme for this year’s Ball is “About time: Fashion and Duration”. According to Met Museum’s curator Andrew Bolton, the exhibit for this year’s theme will offer a “disruptive” timeline. Bolton in his statement also added that the theme has been inspired by Sally Potter’s 1992 film, Orlando. The film was an adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s novel of the same name.

