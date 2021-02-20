Is Millie Bobby Brown A Billionaire? Read More Details About This 'Stranger Things' Actor

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most celebrated English actors whose role in the series Stranger Things became a huge success. The actor has also been a part of several other movies and TV shows along with a variety of music videos. The actor has a massive fan following with over 42 million followers on social media. Have a look at some more trivia about Millie Bobby Brown and get an answer to the question- is Millie Bobby Brown a billionaire?

Is Millie Bobby Brown a billionaire?

After gaining massive fame for essaying the role of Eleven in the popular series Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown also won a variety of awards and accolades for her spectacular performance. She was also seen in significant roles in many other prominent tv series such as NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, Modern Family and Intruders. The actor also appeared in a vital role in the movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters while giving her voice in the film, Spheres as a narrator. Millie Bobby Brown’s role in the film Enola Holmes was appreciated by the audience and it is a lesser-known fact that she was also the producer of the film. For those wondering is Millie Bobby Brown a billionaire, take a look at Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth at the age of 17.

Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth

According to the reports by SCMP, Millie Bobby Brown’s net worth at the age of 16 was around US$10 million (72,55,13,500 INR). The actor drives a $100,000 Mercedes and is also a huge fan of Gucci bags. Millie Bobby Brown is also the highest-paid actor in her Netflix show, according to the report.

Millie Bobby Brown’s relationships

The fans are always curious to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s relationships and look for interesting news about her boyfriends and break-ups. According to an article by Distractify, Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend, Jacob Sartorius, and she made their relationship public for the first time in 2018. Later on, Romeo Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, was rumoured to be Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend. The two of them were reportedly dating but Millie rested the rumours in 2019 and confirmed that they were just friends.

