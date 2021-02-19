Steve Harvey's Net Worth: Know The Stand-up Comedian's Whopping Income Here

Steve Harvey is a renowned stand-up comedian, television presenter, actor, author and entrepreneur. His roles are diverse which reflects his several interests and life experiences. Initially, Steve never set out to become a stand-up comedian, but once he discovered his art of making people laugh, the comedian never looked back. He currently hosts The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud. Steve Harvey's age is 64 and he still continues to host the Miss Universe competition since the year 2015. The last time he performed his standup show was in the year 2012.

Steve Harvey's net worth

Steve Harvey has a net worth that stands at an estimated $200 million, as reported by Celebritynetworth. Steve has tried his hands in the business world too. In the year 2017, he founded Steve Harvey Global entertainment company. Brands under his Steve Harvey Global include East 112, which is his in-production company; and Harvey events, which is led by his daughter Morgan and her husband.

Steve has launched an African version of the Family Feud. He, along with his wife, Marjorie are the founders of The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, which is a nonprofit organisation, mainly focusing on youth’s education. He has further invested in the HDNet takeover along with Anthem Sports and Entertainment.

Steve Harvey's income

Out of his over $45 million, which is his average salary, around $10 million is Steve Harvey's fees for hosting Family Feud, as per the site. However, another $20 million comes from his radio hosting work. Henry is also involved in other ventures such as the release of his book titled, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, in the year 2009. The book was later adapted into a movie titled, Think Like a Man. Steve has also published several other books such as Straight Talk, No Chaser, Act Like a Success and Jump: Take the Leap of Faith to Achieve Your Life of Abundance.

Alongside being an author, Steve also launched the dating site, Delightful, which is a joint venture with IAC. He also co-created the show Little Big Shots with Ellen DeGeneres, in the year 2016. He also hosted the show until 2019.

Steve Harvey's shows

Steve Harvey has been into hosting since the year 1993. He has hosted and still continues to host numerous talk shows and awards shows. A few of his popular shows are The Steve Harvey Show, Family Feud, Steve Harvey’s Big Time Challenge, Celebrity Family Feud, NFL Honors, Steve on Watch, Little Big Shots, Steve Harvey, Little Big Shots: Forever Young and many more.

