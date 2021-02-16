'Stranger Things' Actor Finn Wolfhard Claims The Upcoming Season 4 Is "the Darkest" Yet

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things is a science fiction horror mystery-thriller series. It has become one the most popular shows with its three seasons on Netflix, consisting of 25 episodes. A fourth season is in development. Now main lead cast member Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, has called the upcoming part "the darkest".

Stranger Things season 4 is the darkest, claims Finn Wolfhard

In a recent conversation on CBC Listen, via comicbook.com, Finn Wolfhard gave a small update to fans on what they could expect from Stranger Things season 4. He said that every season the series gets darker. He recalled that with season three, he thought it was the darkest season that there will ever be, as it has exploding rats and more. However, the actor mentioned that as he is working on season four, it is turning out to be the darkest season there has ever been. He noted that every year, the series gets amped up. Wolfhard asserted that every year it gets funnier, darker, and sadder. The makers amp it up as it moves ahead.

Stranger Things season 3 has several dark moments. It ended with the death of Billy Hargrove, portrayed by Dacre Montgomery, and a seemingly shattered Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour. It also had bigger monsters and hinted at a much larger threat in the coming part.

Stranger Things season 3 ended with the Byers and Eleven moving out of Hawkins. They think that Hopper is dead, following the explosion at the lab. However, the chief of police is captured by the Russian and is now their prisoner. Stranger Things season 4 will move beyond Hawkins with a much larger enemy and more things at stake.

The Netflix series is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners. It also has executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson.

Stranger Things season 4 cast has Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono, and Priah Ferguson reprising their roles from the previous seasons. Jamie Campbell Bower, Joseph Quinn, and Eduardo Franco are added to the team as they join the series. The premiere date has not been revealed yet.

