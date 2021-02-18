Paris Hilton's Net Worth As She Gets Engaged With Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is now engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum and the announcement of the same was made by the Hilton heiress herself. Taking to Instagram, Paris shared that Carter proposed to her during a vacation on February 13. Now, as the Hilton heiress is engaged, here’s taking a look at the net worth of the American media personality and entrepreneur.

Paris Hilton’s net worth

Back in 2015, Forbes reported that Hilton’s net worth is a whopping $100 million. The socialite is known for building her successful business including her personal fragrance brand. Now, according to a new report presented by Cheat Sheet, Hilton reportedly earns around $10 million from only annual product sales. As per the portal, in 2021, Parish Hilton’s net worth is estimated to be around $300 million.

ALSO READ| Paris Hilton And Boyfriend Carter Reum Plan To Start Family Through IVF? Details Here

How does Paris Hilton make money?

Per year, Paris Hilton’s annual income changes, as reported by Business Insider. On average, the Hilton Heiress earns around $10 million a year. The portal also states that this income includes her product sales and appearance fees range. For simply showing up for an hour, the socialite reportedly charges from $25,000 to $100,00. As per Cheat Sheet, she also charges $1 million for a single DJ set.

ALSO READ| Paris Hilton Breaks Down As She Reveals That 'she Was Abused As A Teen'

Paris Hilton’s business empire

There are more than 40 Paris Hilton stores all across the world. The stores consist of her various products which range from perfumes to handbags, shoes and more. Hilton perfumes range include more than 16 different fragrances. Apart from this, Hilton also owns beach clubs which adds up to her net worth.

ALSO READ| Paris Hilton's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The Multi-faceted Media Icon

Paris Hilton gets engaged

In the picture shared by the American socialite, she can be seen embracing boyfriend Carter, as the engaged couple kiss each other. Donning white ensembles, the duo looks extremely stunning. She accompanied the post with a heartfelt caption that reads,

When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with

ALSO READ| 'I Said Yes, Yes To Forever': Paris Hilton Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum |See Pics

(Disclaimer: All facts and figures presented in the articles are curated from published sources. Republic Media Network does not guarantee the accuracy of the same)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.