Is 'Moxie' Based On A True Story? Find Out The Origins Of The Amy Poehler-directed Flick

Amy Poehler's new film Moxie has been receiving a lot of attention from the fans and critics. The film follows the story of a group of kids in their high school who start a revolution against racism, sexism and other social issues. Ever since the release, many have been asking: Is Moxie based on a true story? Read on to find out.

Is Moxie Based on a True Story?

While the film Moxie leads many people to believe that the story is based on the true story of the director or Amy Poehler. However, this isn't true. The film has been adapted from a 2017 novel of the same name by popular Jennifer Mathieu. As reported by Distractify, many people believed that Jennifer Mathieu wrote the book as a result of the 2016 Presidential elections, the author has cleared up doubts.

Jennifer Mathieu shared in an interview with the Houston Chronicle that she had finished writing the book before the 2016 elections. Jennifer wrote the book thinking that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election but it turned out differently. She wrote the book as a way to inspire girls and young woman to stand up for their rights and interests.

Moxie Review

The movie has received mostly positive reviews and currently stands at a 6.7 rating on IMDb. Fans have reviewed the film much better than the film critics. The film accurately portrays issues that girls and young women face in their lives as they go through high school and college. This film will appeal to the younger generations and many reviews on IMDb by women say that they have gone through a lot of the things that are portrayed in the film. Most importantly, the film teaches young girls to stand up for their own interests and make the adults understand the inherent sexism that exists in the system. The film has a powerful message embedded within an engaging story.

Where to Watch Moxie?

Viewers can watch Moxie on the streaming platform Netflix. The film was released on Netflix on March 3, 2021, worldwide. Anyone with an active Netflix subscription can log into their accounts and watch the Moxie movie on Netflix. It's a great film to watch on International Women's Day as the film has the central theme of woman empowerment. Stay tuned for more news related to upcoming Netflix projects.

