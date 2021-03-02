What Time Does Moxie Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Teen Comedy-drama

Over the last few months, Netflix has managed to keep its audience entertained with its diverse content. The streaming service giant is now back again to greet the subscribers with another movie Moxie. It is a teen comedy-drama about a group of students who start a revolution in high school. The movie features Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Josephine Langford, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Babak Khajehpour in key roles. As the Moxie release date is coming close, people are curious to know at what time does Moxie release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about the Moxie release time and date, here is everything you need to know about it.

Moxie release date

Moxie movie on Netflix will be premiering tomorrow on March 3, 2021. Viewers all over the world will be able to stream the movie on their devices from tomorrow. One just needs to have an active subscription to Netflix to watch the movie anytime anywhere. Here is a look at Moxie release time on Netflix.

What time does Moxie release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight of the release date according to Pacific Time. Therefore, following the same pattern Moxie release time can also be expected to be at midnight of March 3, 2021, according to PT. The Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the movie within a few hours from now. Subscribers of Netflix in India can tune in to Netflix at 1.30 PM on Wednesday to watch Moxie movie on Netflix. The users in Mexico can watch the movie from 2 AM tomorrow. According to Eastern Time, Moxie will be available to stream at 3 AM from this Wednesday. The Italian subscribers can watch it from 9 AM while Australian subscribers will be able to watch it at 7 PM tomorrow.

Moxie movie on Netflix

Moxie is an upcoming teen comedy-drama on Netflix. It is based on the novel of the same name by Jennifer Mathieu. The movie is helmed by Amy Poehler and is written by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer. The official description of the movie on Netflix reads as “Inspired by her mom’s rebellious past and a confident new friend, a shy 16-year-old publishes an anonymous zine calling out sexism at her school.” Here is a look at the Moxie movie trailer.

Image Credits: Hadley Robinson Instagram