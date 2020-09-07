'Gossip Girl' Creator Teases About A Lot Of Queer Content In The New 'Gossip Girl Reboot'

Gossip Girl reboot is all set to start shooting from October this year, as confirmed by Variety. Gossip Girl is a famous drama series that aired 8 years ago and showcase Blake Lively, as the it-girl Serena van der Woodsen, while Penn Badgley, played an outsider named Dan Humphrey. Leighton Meester played the role of Queen Bee Blair Waldorf, and Blake's on-off best friend as well.

'Gossip Girl' reboot to be a lot more queer?

When the original creator of Gossip Girl was asked by the fans about the things that make this Gossip Girl reboot different than the original, Safran stated that the characters in the Reboot would be much more diverse and queer. While answering several fan questions, Safran also took the question when his fans asked on how queer is the show going to be? Joshua Safran replied saying "It is very very queer".

The majority of characters being diverse and/or queer. — Joshua Safran (@Anthologist) September 7, 2020

How gay is it going to be? 👀 — Rob (@ElderPoptart) September 7, 2020

Gossip Girl reboot will have the original creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage as the executive producers along with Leslie Morgenstein & Joshua Safran. Gina Girolamo is also the executive producer (Alloy Entertainment), and Lis Rowinski as a co-executive producer (Schwartz and Savage’s Fake Empire). Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios are however the main producers of the Reboot series.

'Gossip Girl' reboot plot

A lot of people have been searching about 'Where to watch the new Gossip Girl' online after the creator teased about a reboot series. The Gossip Girl reboot is set to have ten episodes in its first season. The Gossip Girl reboot will focus on how social media has changed the lives of the New York elites. It will showcase a new generation of private school teens who get introduced to this mysterious Gossip Girl website.

'Gossip Girl' reboot cast

Gossip Girl reboot cast features mostly newcomer actors. Gossip Girl reboot cast includes Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Emily Alyn Lind, Zión Moreno and Whitney Peak. Meanwhile, Kristen Bell, who was last seen in The Good Place, will be seen as the narrator for the Gossip Girl reboot as well.

