Where Was 'Black Work' Filmed? Read About The Filming Locations Of This Crime Drama Series

Black Work is a series that has three entertaining episodes. The crime series is the story of Jo Gillespie and the investigation of her husband, Ryan's death. Sheridan Smith plays the lead role of Jo, a police constable who discovers that her husband and colleague, DS Ryan, is shot dead while he was undercover. The police suspect him of doing black work for the last three years, and Jo takes it upon herself to investigate his death and find out the truth. What unfolds is a series of revelations and shocks regarding her husband, their marriage and the elaborate schemes of fellow police officers. Even though she was ordered against it, Jo investigates it herself once she loses trust in the police department.

Where was 'Black Work' filmed?

The series was essentially shot in and around Lincolnshire and Yorkshire, according to reports from inews.co.uk. This was also greatly helpful for Sheridan Smith as she could use her accent for the role, bringing the emotions for the character closer to home. The former Kirklees college in Huddersfield was used as the site for Ryan's murder. A Cistercian monastery known as Kirkstall Abbey in West Yorkshire was also one of the Black Work filming locations.

Another memorable scene for the three-part series was shot in the Trinity Leeds Mall, a popular hub for children and adults. The important part about this Black Work filming location is the fact that the scene was shot along with the actual public in the mall.

The crew wasn't allowed to close the mall for the shoot, but the scenes were shot regardless. Smith even commented stating she felt bad as some of the people visiting the mall recognised and smiled at her, whereas she stayed in character throwing strange looks at them, as a requirement for the shoot. Some other Black Work filming locations include Otley, Morley, Huddersfield, Ilkley, Castleford, Keighley and Saltaire in West Yorkshire.

When was 'Black Work' filmed?

Directed by Michael Samuels, the three-part series Black Work was first released in June 2015. The series that is now being released by ITV is a re-run of the old episodes. Due to the pandemic and the lack of original content, the re-runs are shown owing to the success and appreciation it received the first time.

Sheridan Smith's performance was highlighted as one of the best in this series. The story itself is gripping and full of suspense, as Jo finally uncovers the numerous truths that have been hidden from her, even at the risk of her children and her own life.

