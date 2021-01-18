Is 'One Night In Miami' Based On A True Story? All About The Regina King Directorial

One Night in Miami is an intriguing film directed by Regina King. The film showcases one night in the lives of four monumental Black legends as they acknowledge Ali’s historic 1964 win over Sonny Liston in a Miami hotel. The movie is based on the screenplay by Kemp Powers, which was based on his play of the same name. One Night in Miami stars Kingsley Ben-Adir, Aldis Hodge, Eli Goree and Leslie Odom Jr. in lead roles. The film was released in select theatres on December 25, 2020, and was recently aired on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. Read on to know "is One night in Miami based on a true story?"

"Is One night in Miami based on a true story?"

One night in Miami story is based on one account of an actual incident that occurred on February 25, 1964, when the four friends - Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali - gathered to celebrate Ali's win over Sonny Liston. The four Black legends are actually from different parts of the world, where one was from the music industry, one from sports and the other from politics. In the movie, the roles of Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, Jim Brown and Muhammad Ali are played by Kingsley Ben-Adir, Leslie Odom Jr., Aldis Hodge and Eli Goree respectively. Even though the legends met for a night, it is highly unlikely that the things that they talked about in the film are similar to what they may have talked inside a hotel room.

Is One Night in Miami fictional?

Yes. One night in Miami fact check states that apart from the factual incident that they did meet in February 1964 in a hotel room, the movie is fictitious and blends facts with fiction throughout the screenplay. The movie imagines the conversation that the four might have had. The movie also blends the timeline of when Liston and Clay's fight happened, as well as when Cooke recorded the Bob Dylan-inspired song. The film may have considered their gathering as one of the important parts of the quartet's lives, which may or may not have been true.

One Night in Miami trailer shows a night where Muhammed Ali (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) talk the future of Black people in America and their significant roles in shaping that future. What makes One Night in Miami such a great debut is that it wrestles with questions that may have been on director King’s mind. Regina King, who won an Oscar in 2019 for her work in the film If Beale Street Could Talk, and is known for her works in Boyz in the Hood, Friday, Jerry Maguire, and Watchmen. In addition to the four lead actors, One Night in Miami cast also includes Joaquina Kalukango, Nicolette Robinson, Beau Bridges, and Lance Reddick.

