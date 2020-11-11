Is 'Operation Christmas Drop' A Real Story? Know More About Netflix's Holiday Film

Netflix's latest Christmas romantic comedy flick Operation Christmas Drop, which started streaming on November 5, has managed to charm the audience so far. The premise and plot of the film have left many from the audience wondering if Operation Christmas Drop a real story. Well, here are some facts and intriguing information about the same, which might clear your thoughts about it.

Is Operation Christmas Drop a real story?

The synopsis of the film on the streaming giant reads, "A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition". Interestingly, while the romance is fictional, the mission is based on a real, yearly Air Force tradition! OCD is the Department of Defence's longest-running humanitarian airlift operation. In the film, Erica Miller (Graham) is responsible for auditing the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, and deciding if the annual Operation Christmas Drop is an efficient use of the government's resources. Captain Andrew Jantz (Ludwig) helps Eric learn to appreciate the selflessness and holiday spirit of the mission, and shows her how much Operation Christmas Drop supports their local community.

Operation Christmas Drop true story

Operation Christmas Drop started in 1952 as a training exercise for the 54th Weather Reconnaissance Squadron in Guam. While the aircraft crew was flying a mission south of Guam, they spotted the island residents waving at them from the ground. The crew quickly gathered items that they had onboard the plane and parachuted the cargo down to the island. In the years since, the tradition has become a full-scale mission run by the Department of Defense, with nearly 400 cargo containers dropped to the residents of Guam every year.

Where is Guam?

Guam is located in the Australia & Oceania Continent, in the western Pacific Ocean, nearly 3,300 miles west of Hawaii. This island is an unincorporated territory of the United States. Guam has been a member of the Pacific Community since 1983. A frequently used territorial motto is "Where America's Day Begins", which refers to the island's proximity to the International Date Line.

