Where Was 'Operation Christmas Drop' Filmed? Here Is The Major Location Of The Film

While the holiday season has already set in thanks to Halloween, Netflix is already preparing its subscribers for Christmas. Every year around this time Netflix releases a series of heartwarming holiday films that hit you right in the feels. It is when these Netflix films come up that we know it’s time to kick back with some warm coffee or hot chocolate, throw our sweatpants and jumpers on, dim the lights, get a warm blanket and usher ourselves into the relaxing holiday season.

Operation Christmas Drop, helmed by director Martin Wood is just that kind of movie. The romantic comedy has just arrived on the platform and stars some stunning actors such as Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig and The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham. Read on to find out where was Operation Christmas Drop filmed:

Read | Keanu Reeves' movie 'Knock-Knock' beats 'Holidate' for Number One spot on Netflix

Where was Operation Christmas Drop filmed?

The title of the film is drawn from the real-life annual humanitarian tradition, Operation Christmas Drop that began in 1952. According to a report in The New York Times, every year, the American Air Force airlifts a crate of essential supplies and gifts and provides them to the communities in Guam. These supplies are also provided to underserved communities living on the small, surrounding islands of Micronesia.

The operation had to be converted into a movie; after all, showing kindness and being generous is the spirit of Thanksgiving and Christmas. While the trailer of Operation Christmas Drop on Netflix features some of the most stunning and serene tropical locations, clean blue waters, and white sand beaches, a report in Decider has revealed that the film was actually shot in a real air force base. The Anderson Air Force Base in Guam is one of the major Operation Christmas Drop filming locations.

Read | 'You' season 3 begins production, Netflix releases first set photo

Read | 'Grand Army' on Netflix: Find out who plays Joey in Grand Army

In an interview with Stars and Stripes newspaper, the film’s director Martin Wood stated that the actors and crew were allowed onto the Air Force base to film, and they were even granted access to a real Air Force aircraft. There is no way of building an airforce base according to the director, hence, they had to move into one. He also stated that there’s actual footage they shot during the movie, where the cast is looking past American war heroes, all tethered into the open back of a C-130 doing aerial combat turns out over the ocean. The entire crew reportedly used their air sickness bags multiple times during that flight. The Operation Christmas Drop shooting locations featuring serene beaches have also been shot in Guam.

Read | 'Grand Army' on Netflix: Here's what happened to Joey on the show

Operation Christmas Drop review

On its IMDb page, the film has received a 6 out of 10 in ratings. Audiences on Twitter had mixed reviews for the film. Here is what some Twitter users thought of the film:

anyone else taking a shot for every familiar face they see on Operation Christmas Drop!!!! — justin (@jcdimla) November 5, 2020

Lmao Operation Christmas Drop is even worse than I thought it would be 🥴 — chan freska 🕯️🌬️ (@youngbiha) November 6, 2020

Operation Christmas Drop, because why not? pic.twitter.com/0lKl2YsHCr — Shelley 💚🎀🤟🏼 (@CNiyago) November 6, 2020

has the person who did the CGI for this movie ever seen a gecko #OperationChristmasDrop pic.twitter.com/yVdrQFhYV2 — mads (@madstvwriter) November 6, 2020

Two films in and the Christmas 2020 film race is not exactly heating up. This week’s @netflix gem Operation Christmas Drop is possibly even worse than last year’s African safari Christmas film Holiday in the Wild. pic.twitter.com/9TRDjKC1r5 — Iain MacKinnon (@MacKinnonPlus) November 6, 2020

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.