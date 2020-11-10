What Time Does 'Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House Of Fun' Release On Netflix? Read Details

The six-part Netflix series, Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun will feature the well-known Australian comic group, Aunty Donna. Formed in 2011, the group consists of Zachery Ruane, Broden Kelly and Mark Samual Bonanno. The trio has won several accolades and has garnered a loyal fan base over the years. Now, their fan army is desperately waiting for the OTT giant to release the series. Here’s everything about how, when and what time does Aunty Donna’s big Ol’ House of Fun’s premiere online.

What time does Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun release on Netflix?

The six-part series is the trio’s first-ever web-series which is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Although the time of release hasn’t been specified by Netflix most of their shows release at 12 noon Pacific Time. Hence, the viewers will be able to watch the show at the scheduled time.

About Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

This brand new show has been created with the contribution of several people including the group, Thomas Armstrong, Max Miller and Sam Lingham. The show will showcase the trio of Aunty Donna putting forth their absurd and offbeat style through a number of comic sketches. Along with it, the group will also make appearances in distinct and eclectic characters.

What is Aunty Donna?

Hailing from Melbourne, Aunty Donna is an Australian comedy group, well-known for their absurd style. The group was formed when its members met at the University of Ballarat’s Arts Academy. Just after a year, the group made their debut show Aunty Donna in Pantsuits which got nominated for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Golden Gibbo Award. Subsequently, the group released their second show Aunty Donna and The Fax Machine Shop.

With their distinct style, the group received immense appreciation from fans. As of October 2020, they have garnered over 300,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel. Their comic piece has been noted by several award events. The group’s The Album was nominated for Best Comedy Release at the 2018 ARIA Awards. Their Glenridge Secondary College series was also nominated for Best Online Drama at the 9th AACTA Awards.

