Is 'Penguin Bloom' A True Story? Find Out The Purpose Behind The New Netflix Movie

Penguin Bloom is a 2020 Australian family drama based on the best selling book of the same name. The film tells the story of Sam Bloom (Naomi Watts), a young mother who loses her ability to walk in a near-fatal accident, and her family, as they decide to nurse an injured baby magpie back to health. The bird's arrival eventually makes a profound difference in their lives, giving them hope and inspiring Sam Bloom to live again.

The film was released theatrically all over Australia on January 21, 2021, and released on Netflix in select regions of the world including India on January 27, 2021. The movie has garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike and was announced as a box office hit even amidst the COVID scare. Here's everything you need to know about the heartfelt movie and its roots before making it your weekend binge.

Is Penguin Bloom a true story?

Yes, the movie is based on a true story. The book that the movie is inspired from is written by Sam's husband, Cameron Bloom and author Bradley Trevor Greive. The real family was involved greatly in the production of the movie. In fact, both Sam and Cameron are executive producers of the movie along with actress Reese Witherspoon.

In an interview with RedBull.com, Sam Bloom confessed that she worked with the lead actress Naomi Watts to better portray her experience of paralysis and depression.

The movie almost immediately begins with the tragic accident of Sam that leaves her clinging to a wheelchair forever.

In real life, the accident had gravely wounded Sam as she suffered from a fractured skull, ruptured lungs and spine shattered in the aftermath. The once youthful and adventurous surfer expressed how she felt like a stranger to her own life.

"Our house wasn’t how I remembered it, and in my mind, it wasn’t my home anymore. It wasn’t the precious nest I’d made for my three babies. When viewed from a wheelchair, the once-familiar sanctuary of love and comfort became an alien landscape strewn with obstacles. Nothing felt right; I didn’t feel like I belonged anymore," Sam wrote in her piece on Time.

Little did she know that she would find her spark again after the arrival of an endearing Australian bird into the lives of the family. The injured bird, who was later named Penguin, had all the reasons to give up and be repulsive just like Sam. Instead, Penguin nestled with hopes, enough to contagiously spread it across the family of five and give the mother a new sense of purpose. Eventually, the soulful story made its way into a book that then became a best seller and now a movie.

Watch the trailer here -

