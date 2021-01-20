Is 'Radium Girls' A True Story? See Details About Drama Starring Joey King & Abby Quinn

Radium Girls is an American drama film that premiered in 2018. It is helmed by Lydia Dean Pilcher and Ginny Mohler and features talented actors Joey King and Abby Quinn in the lead roles. The film originally premiered in 2018 but had its theatrical release last year in October. Ever since its release, a lot of people have been curious to know about the plot of the movie. It is written by Ginny Mohler and Brittany Shaw. Many people have been left wondering is Radium Girls a true story or not. For all the people who are curious to know about the Radium Girls real story, here is everything you need to know about it.

Is Radium Girls a true story?

According to a report by The New York Times, the plot of Radium Girls tells the true story of girls working in the radium factory. Therefore it can be said that Radium Girls is based on a real story. Radium Girls real story is about the factory girls who suffered direly because of misleading information about radium. The workers' right movie is based on the actual events that took place during that era. The director has put forward a little known part of the history with shades of feminism in the plot.

Radium Girls plot

Radium Girls story is based in the 1920s where radium is advertised as a luminous substance with health benefits. Two teenage sisters, Josephine played by Abby Quinn and Bessie Cavallo played by Joey King make their ends meet by working at the radium factory. Bessie Cavallo aspires to become a Hollywood star while Jo wants to be an archaeologist. They are working on the factory line where they paint the tiny radioactive faces of glow in the dark watches. They are also told to lick their brushes to speed up the painting process.

Jo then develops concerning symptoms including loss of teeth and the sisters come across a group that believes that the radium is toxic and its exposure can be fatal. Bessie evades getting poisoned because of her habit of not licking the paintbrushes The movie then turns into a courtroom drama as Bessie presents solid evidence. However, her battle comes at a sacrifice. Here is a look at the Radium Girls trailer

