Is There Going To Be Another Season Of Carmen Sandiego? Check Details Here

Carmen Sandiego is one of the most loved animated characters. The character has been ruling the hearts of the audiences all over the world for several years now. The ultimate anti-thief was made into a Netflix series in 2019. From her original video game presence to the 90s series Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? the fan following of mastermind is continuously increasing over the years. The Netflix series is titled as Carmen Sandiego and is currently in its fourth season.

The Netflix series is the origin story of the character. As the makers released the Carmen Sandiego season 4 on January 15 a lot of people are now curious about the Carmen Sandiego season 5 and have been wondering is there going to be another season of Carmen Sandiego. Here is a look at the Carmen Sandiego season 5 news and the future about Carmen Sandiego episodes.

Is there going to be another season of Carmen Sandiego?

For the fans of Carmen Sandiego, this may come across as disheartening news but there is not going to be a Carmen Sandiego season 5. According to a report by Distractify, the animated action series was officially renewed for season 4 in October 2020. In the same month, season 3 was released. After two months of this announcement and release of the third season, the official Twitter handle for the series confirmed that he fourth season will be the final season of this animated series. The tweet from December 16, 2020, read as, “To the end of the line. The fourth and final season of #CarmenSandiego premieres January 15, on @netflix! @netflixfamily” Here is a look at the official Tweet.

To the end of the line. The fourth and final season of #CarmenSandiego premieres January 15, on @netflix! @netflixfamily pic.twitter.com/tAfTud5Hkf — Carmen Sandiego (@CarmenSandiego) December 16, 2020

One of the users had asked if the show was ending or was cancelled. To this query, Carmen Sandiego Twitter handle had confirmed that the show is not cancelled but just ending. The news of Carmen Sandiego season 5 not being made is saddening for the fans but the final season consists of eight episodes. There were only five Carmen Sandiego episodes. In an interview with Collider, Gina Rodriguez spoke about the future of this character. She has voiced the character Carmen Sandiego in the Netflix series. The fourth season is the final one but there is at least one live-action Carmen Sandiego movie in the works, added the actor.

