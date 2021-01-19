Will There Be 'Disenchantment' Season 4? See Details Here

The third season of Disenchantment on Netflix premiered recently and it is being received well by the audiences. The animated fantasy sitcom is one of the most popular series on Netflix. The plot of the series is based in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland and follows the story of a rebellious and alcoholic princess Bean, her naive elf companion Elfo and her destructive personal demon Luci. The first season premiered on the platform in 2018 and became an instant hit. Ever since the release of the third season, fans have been curious to know about the Disenchantment season 4 and have been wondering about will there be a season 4 of Disenchantment. For all the people who are wondering about the Disenchantment season 4, here is everything you need to know about it.

Will there be a Season 4 of Disenchantment?

The fans of the animated series are in for a treat as there is going to be a season 4 of the popular series. According to a report by Screen Rant, Netflix had renewed the third and fourth season of Disenchantment back in October 2018 when the initial instalment had premiered. The current third season is actually part 1 of the second season. Disenchantment season 1 consisted of two parts with ten episodes in each.

Therefore, there is definitely going to be 10 episodes more in the Disenchantment season 4. However, there is no information available about the Disenchantment on Netflix’s season 4 release date. The Netflix dropped the second season after 13 months of first season’s release. If the streaming service giant follows the same pattern. Then the viewers can expect the Disenchantment season 4 to be released around February 2022.

Disenchantment season 3 review

Disenchantment season 3 review have been mostly positive from the audience and critics. The season concluded with several cliffhangers. There is a royal mess that is to clean up Dreamland with Beanie seems to have temporarily left the building. The violent exit of a beloved character has surely left a lot of people wondering about what will happen in Disenchantment season 4. The third season has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb. In the upcoming season, there are plenty of themes and storyline to explore. It would be interesting to see how the makers take the story ahead in the Disenchantment season 4.

