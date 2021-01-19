During the last few months, Netflix has kept its audience entertained with its wide variety of movies and shows. The streaming service giant is now back again with another unique Mexican series Daughter from Another Mother. It is a comedy-drama series revolving around the lives of two mothers. They decide to join their families and live together for some time after realising that their babies were accidentally exchanged at birth. As the Daughter from Another Mother season 1 release date is coming close a lot of people are thinking about Daughter from Another Mother release time. Many people have been wondering what time does Daughter from Another Mother release on Netflix. Here is a look at the Daughter from Another Mother season 1 release date and time.

Daughter from Another Mother season 1 release date

Daughter from Another Mother season 1 will be premiering on Netflix on January 20, 2021. This means that people all over the world can tune in to their devices and watch Daughter from Another Mother on Netflix from tomorrow. A Netflix user can go to the app or website and click on Remind Me option at the Daughter from Another Mother title to get notified when the series drops on the platform.

What time does Daughter from Another Mother release on Netflix?

Netflix usually releases all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Daughter from Another Mother release time can also be expected to be at midnight of January 20 according to PT. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch the show from this Wednesday on their devices.

Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico city can watch Daughter from Another Mother on Netflix from 2 AM tomorrow. Indian subscribers can stream Daughter from Another Mother season 1 on Netflix from 1.30 PM. As per Eastern Time, Daughter from Another Mother on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on January 20, 2021. The British audience can watch the series from 8 AM while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7 PM onwards.

Daughter from Another Mother season 1

The makers had recently released the trailer of Daughter from Another Mother season 1 and it is being received well. The official description about the series on Netflix reads as, “After realising their babies were exchanged at birth, two women develop a plan to adjust to their new lives: creating a single – and peculiar – family.” The series features several talented actors like Ludwika Paleta, Paulina Goto, Martin Altomoro, Liz Gallardo, Javier Ponce among others. Here is a look at the Daughter from Another Mother season 1 trailer.

Image Credits: Ludwika Paleta Instagram

