Is 'Safety' A True Story? Here's The Truth Behind This Heart Touching Film

Disney Plus is all set to release a new film called Safety. The biographical sports drama film is based on the heart touching story of Ray McElrathbey, a football player who had to battle extreme family adversity to join the Clemson Tigers. Helmed by director Reginald Hudlin, the film is produced by Mark Ciardi and written by Nick Santora. Read on to find out, “Is Safety a true story?”

Read | What time does 'Safety' movie release on Disney Plus? All about the Jay Reeves starrer

Is Safety a true story?

Yes, the Disney film Safety is based on a true story. In an interview with People Magazine, the real Ray McElrathbey revealed that he was in college back in 2006, when he had first heard that they wanted to make a movie. Ray, a former Clemson football player had taken the custody of his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr McElrathbey, also known as ‘Fay.’

Ray was forced to step in as a parent for his younger brother as their mother battled drug addiction and their father struggled with gambling. Ray didn't want his brother Fahmarr to be sent into the same foster care system he was forced to endure as a kid. The report by People magazine further reveals that Ray took Fahmarr to Clemson University in South Carolina, from their hometown of Atlanta.

Read | Disney Announcements Galore: The list of all the announcements made by Disney+ today

He successfully petitioned the courts to become his younger brother's legal guardian. Following this, every morning, he woke Fahmarr and sent him off to middle school, before heading to his classes and football practice. Every evening he would return home with food for Fahmarr, that he had snuck out of the cafeteria.

After helping his brother with his homework, Ray put him to bed. Then the college football player headed to finish his own homework. Ray was only 19 at the time. In another interview with ESPN, Ray said that he had to do it because he couldn’t stand to see his brother being left behind in the foster care system. He said that he hoped their story will help other people who are struggling.

Read | Marvel's Loki series already renewed for season 2 on Disney Plus?

The story of Ray and Fahmarr has been public since 2006

While many fans across the world will be introduced to the story of Ray and Fahmarr though Safety movie on Disney Plus, their story has been inspiring people since fall 2006. Another report in ESPN states that when longtime Clemson sportswriter Larry Williams learned of the McElrathbey brothers during a casual chat with a Tigers assistant coach, he met the boys. Williams went on to write about Ray’s dual role as a student-athlete/legal guardian, and within a few days, the story had gone national.

The news story caught the eye of ESPN, which ran a story on Outside the Lines and College GameDay. Soon, the brothers were being called in every major show in the country, from Today to Oprah. While Ray and Fay were enjoying their moment in the limelight, Clemson compliance officers were fighting for a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) waiver that would allow the school to help Ray look after his 11-year-old brother.

Read | What time does Grey's Anatomy Season 17 release on Disney plus Hotstar?

Did Clemson get the NCAA approval?

Clemson authorities told ESPN that they were not trying to get a big pile of money for the boys. Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips explained that they just wanted to be able to pick the kid up from school while Ray was at practice, or make sure they had something to eat. As Ray’s story went public, people started reaching out to the university, wanting to donate money and time. Thankfully, the NCAA did the right thing even though it took a lot of work.

Once the NCAA waiver was granted, Fahmarr became a fixture of the Clemson football facility. The coaches' wives would set up a carpool schedule to pick him up from school each day and take him to practice. He did homework in film rooms and attended practice every day. Because of this Ray was able to graduate with flying colours.

Did Ray McElrathbey play in the NFL?

No, Ray who is 34 now, did not play in the NFL. He splits his time between Atlanta, South Carolina and Los Angeles, where he has worked as a personal trainer. He has even worked as a bodyguard to some celebrities. His mother, Tonya, is drug-free. Fahmarr who is 25 years old right now works with his family as part of the Ray Ray Safety Net Foundation. It is designed to help families who are struggling to stay together because of substance abuse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.