What Time Does 'Safety' Movie Release On Disney Plus? All About The Jay Reeves Starrer

The upcoming sports-biographical movie Safety featuring Jay Reeves is all set to release on the OTT platform. The makers of the film announced that the movie will exclusively premiere on Disney Plus platform only, as of now. The film focuses on the life of Ray McElrathbey (credited as one of the writers of the film alongside Nick Santora), who is a young man facing his own challenges in his personal life and his career.

The movie is all about finding solace in your sport, staying close to family, finding family in the people you stay with, and getting on with life apart from all these severe challenges. The trailer of the film received many positive views from the audience on social media. Read on to more about 'What time does Safety movie release on Disney plus'? Also read on about the cast of Safety.

What time does 'Safety' movie release on Disney plus?

Safety movie release date 2020 is scheduled for December 11th. Safety movie release time would be 7:30 p.m. IST on December 11 tomorrow, which is 6 am in PT. Disney plus' Instagram recently shared a post regarding Disney's Safety movie captioning it as "Disney's Safety is an all-new Original Movie inspired by the true story of former Clemson University safety Ray McElrathbey, streaming Dec. 11 on #DisneyPlus."

Safety movie on Disney Plus

Safety is an upcoming American sports biographical film that is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Disney Plus on December 11. The story of the movie is based on the story of Ray McElrathbey. Actor Jay Reeves would be seen playing the lead role in the biographical-sports drama flick. The movie is directed by Reginald Hudlin and is produced by Mark Ciardi. The film is written by Randy McKinnon and Nick Santora. Check out the cast of Safety 2020 movie.

Jay Reeves as Ray McElrathbey

Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr McElrathbey

Corinne Foxx as Kaycee

Luke Tennie as Solomon

Matthew Glave as Coach Tommy Bowden

Hunter Sansone as Daniel

Alex A.J. Gardner as Drew

Amanda Warren as Tonya McElrathbey

James Badge Dale as Coach Simmons

