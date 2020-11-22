Is Scarlett Johansson On Social Media? Read Why 'ScarJo' Does Not Prefer Social Platforms

Scarlett Johansson has gained immense popularity as Black Widow after having worked in multiple Marvel films. She has become very popular among the masses for other films such as The Marriage Story, Lucy, Her, Vicky Christina Barcelona among several others. However, unlike most of her Marvel co-stars, the actress is not seen on social media for a reason, read to know why.

Is Scarlett Johansson on Instagram?

It is a disappointment for the fans of the Lucy actor that they will not find Scarlett Johansson on Instagram, or for that matter in any of the social media platforms which are actively used by other celebrities today. She has, however, managed to retain her fame and popularity despite being absent on any social media platform. The reason why Scarlett Johansson is not on social media is that she finds them “a little strange”, as reported by Micky.com.au. The actor had also clarified in an interview in 2016 that she is not present on Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platform.

There have been some accounts likely made by fans who have claimed to be her original accounts, but the actress has denied all the claims. Despite her not being on social media, there is quite a lot of Scarlett Johansson trivia that keeps floating around the internet. Scarlett Johansson’s movies, especially Marvel movies, have made an impact all over the world which certainly is one of the biggest reasons how she has managed to increase her popularity and create a strong fan base of her own. Her latest appearance in the Marvel franchise's Infinity War left fans in absolute shock with the fate of her character.

The actor was among the many celebrities who became the victims of a cyber-attack by a hacker who managed to access her private photos and information. Black Widow, which got delayed to the coronavirus pandemic, will become the latest addition to Scarlett Johansson’s movies. She has also appeared in a number of other films such as The Prestige, Don Jon, Home Alone 3 and many more. Scarlett Johansson’s birthday, which falls on November 22, is when the actor will turn 36.

