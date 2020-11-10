Jeremy Renner Calls Scarlett Johansson "loose Lips" As She Reveals 'Black Widow' Details

Scarlett Johansson recently confirmed that the Budapest reference from The Avengers (2012) will be explored in Black Widow. It means that the movie will feature Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye as he reprises his MCU role. Now Renner reacted to Johansson spilling the beans about his appearance.

Jeremy Renner reacts to Scarlett Johansson confirming Budapest scene in Black Widow

Jeremy Renner has been quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 14 million followers. He shared a post on his story which has the news of Scarlett Johansson confirming that the fans will finally know what happened in Budapest. Renner took a dig on Johansson as he wrote on the story, “Hmmmmm. Loose lips sink ships Nat” (sic).

Scarlett Johansson not only confirmed the Budapest scene but also that Jeremy Renner will appear in Black Widow. The actors are bond to keep the plot details a secret until the movie is released, especially a much-anticipated project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, as Johansson spilled the beans, it seems like Renner took on himself to re-inform her co-star. Take a look at his story.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow was close friends with Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye in the MCU. During the battle of New York in The Avengers, Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton get in a small chat. Romanoff says that killing aliens with Barton reminds her of their old-time in Budapest. Barton replies that the two remember Budapest very differently. The statement grabbed much attention, but no further details were revealed ahead in the MCU. Now as Johansson has confirmed that the details of Budapest will be revealed in Black Widow, fans are more eagerly waiting for the long-delayed Marvel movie.

Black Widow will mark the debut of Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone in the MCU. William Hurt will reprise his role as Thaddeus Ross. Directed by Cate Shortland, the project has faced several delays due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected to be the first film in MCU Phase Four. The movie takes place before the events of Avengers: Endgame. It will show Natasha Romanoff on the run and she encounters her past life and people who she called family. Black Widow is currently scheduled to release on May 7, 2021.

