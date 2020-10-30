Scarlett Johansson Shares Her Thoughts On The Continuous Delay Of 'Black Widow' Release

Black Widow is one of the most anticipated upcoming movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Like several other projects, the Marvel movie has been delayed a couple of times due to coronavirus pandemic. Now Scarlett Johansson who plays the lead as Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow expressed her thoughts on the film’s delay.

Scarlett Johansson on back-to-back delays of Black Widow

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Scarlett Johansson shared her views on the back-to-back delays of Black Widow. She said that she has been talking to Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige about it, and their fellow producers, just trying to understand what the landscape was. The actor mentioned that they all were eager to get the movie out but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe. Johansson stated that they want the audiences to be able to really feel confident about sitting in an enclosed theatre.

Black Widow was initially set to release on May 1, 2020. But due to COVID-19 outbreak in March, the makers decided to shift its date. It was then scheduled for November 6, 2020, taking over Eternals slot. In September 2020, Marvel and Disney rescheduled the movie again, along with a few other Marvel projects. Black Widow is currently eyeing to release on May 7, 2021. It will be the first film in Marvel Phase Four.

Black Widow production began in May 2019, in Norway. It was filmed over the course of five months as shooting officially wrapped up in October 2019. The shooting locations include Pinewood Studios, London; Surrey, England; Macon, Georgia; along with Atlanta, Budapest, and Morocco.

Black Widow will be Scarlett Johansson’s first solo film in the MCU, even though she has appeared as the character in multiple movies. She debuted as Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man in 2010. The actor went on to portray Black Widow in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Her character sacrificed her life in Avengers: Endgame in order to get the soul stone. Johansson’s upcoming appearance as Natasha will be set back in time, while her character will still remain dead.

Black Widow will mark the debut of several actors in the MCU. It includes Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Ray Winstone, along with William Hurt reprising his role as Thaddeus Ross. Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man is also said to have a cameo in the movie, however, no confirmation has been made yet.

