Scarlett Johansson To Feature In Sebastian Lelio's Sci-fi Drama 'Bride'

One of Hollywood’s most iconic actor Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in the science-fiction drama titled Bride. Bride on Apple and A24 is directed by Sebastian Lelio. To add to the excitement of fans, Scarlett Johansson is also the producer of the show. Read the details below.

According to Variety, Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Lia will produce Bride through their company These Pictures. The show will be co-produced by Keenan Flynn. While Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and Lelio will pen the script. Apart from the production, Scarlett Johansson will also star in the show.

The plot of Bride on Apple revolves around a woman who is created to be an ideal wife, the obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur. After she rejects the one who created her, she is forced to flee her confined existence. The world sees her as a monster and she has to confront the same. Along the journey, she finds her true identity, her power and strength to remake herself as a new creation.

For now, Scarlett in Bride is the only cast member revealed. Rest of the details on Bride cast haven’t been revealed. According to the report, Bride joined Apple and A24’s feature films under their first-look partnership which also includes the soon-to-premiere On the Rocks from Sofia Coppola and The Sky Is Everywhere that features Cherry Jones and Jason Segel.

Scarlett Johansson’s shows and movies

Scarlett Johansson is not only a popular actress but also an idol for the audience. Her motivation and dedication are quite impressive. Apart from the big screen, she also made various appearances on the small screen. Scarlett Johansson’s shows include The Client, Entourage, Robot Chicken, Saturday Night Live and Hit Record on Tv. Scarlett’s featured in movies such as The Black Dahlia, The Nanny Diaries, The Other Boleyn Girl, He’s Just Not That Into You, Iron Man 2, The Whale, Hitchcock and Captain America: Civil War.

About Black Widow

Johansson’s Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett is on the run and encounters her past life. She also encounters people who she called family.

Image Credits: Scarlett Johansson fan page Instagram

