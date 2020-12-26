Is 'Stoned Alone' Movie Real? Know Details About The Film And Alleged Poster

Christmas comedy movie Home Alone has managed to make people laugh for decades and Macaulay Culkin became an instant star soon after the release. In the year 2018, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds revealed that he would be making a parody of the movie under the title Stoned Alone. The news was confirmed by the Hollywood Reporter in the same year. According to the reports by the outlet, Ryan Reynolds would be joining the crew of the film. However, that was the last time when the news about the parody Stoned Alone surfaced in the media.

Is Stoned Alone a real movie?

According to IMDB, the film will be directed by Augustine Frizzell who directed the comedy Never Goin’ Back. The plot of the film revolves around a 20-year-old stoner who misses the plane for his holiday ski trip, gets high by smoking marijuana. The protagonist then becomes paranoid that people are breaking into his house.

Is Stoned Alone on Netflix?

Recently, the Stoned Alone movie project made headlines again after an alleged poster of Stoned Alone has surfaced the social media. On December 24, a Twitter user shared the alleged poster of the film and captioned it as, “I can’t wait until this comes out tomorrow!”. In the poster, Macaulay can be seen smoking marijuana and is dressed in pyjamas. The title of the movie read Stoned Alone and Netflix has been tagged as if hinting that the film will be released digitally on the streaming site Netflix.

The Stoned Alone release date is not confirmed yet. The last official announcement of the movie was two years back. Since then, there has been no confirmation about the project. Moreover, the movie is not coming out any time soon.

Directed by Chris Columbus, Home Alone is a Christmas comedy film released in 1990. Alongside Macaulay Culkin, the film also featured Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard and Catherine O’Hara in essential roles. The film revolves around an eight-year-old kid, Kevin, who is accidentally left behind by his family on their vacation. Thus, Kevin must defend his home from two burglars named-Harry and Marv (played by Pesci and Stern). The film held the record for the highest-grossing live-action comedy ever.

