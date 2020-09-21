Is The Emmy Audience Live During The Pandemic? How Did Jimmy Kimmel Show A Live Audience?

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday night where he opened with a set of hilarious jokes. But suddenly the camera turned to show that numerous celebrities from Hollywood sat in the audience. Moreover, they clapped and laughed at his jokes. This left the viewers at home baffled and they took to Twitter to express their disbelief.

Jimmy Kimmel opened with:

Hello and welcome to the 'pandemmys'. Wow! It’s great to finally see people again, thank you for risking everything to be here! You know what they say, ‘You cannot have a virus without a host'.

Viewers confused Is the Emmy audience live?

The chyrons flashed “live” at the top right corner of the screen which hinted that it was a live audience present at the award show. But how come, during one of the deadliest pandemics, the Emmys is hosting so many Hollywood celebrities without any social distancing in jam-packed rows? Netizens flooded twitter with their questions about the same.

Netizens ask the question on Twitter

How are they doing this? Are they just cutting to a fake audience? What? #emmys — Emily Ward (@omgitsemilyward) September 21, 2020

what... what is happening with this fake audience #Emmys — Liz Lin (@curiousliz) September 21, 2020

The fact it took five whole minutes into @TheEmmys to address that the audience footage was from previous seasons while the word "Live" showed in chyrons — twice! — felt like nails on chalkboard. #emmys — Rachel Chang | Travel & Pop Culture Journalist (@RachelChang) September 21, 2020

Me watching thinking that the audience was really there #Emmys pic.twitter.com/vVn8gw706r — Justina Coronel (@JustinaCoronel) September 21, 2020

So this audience is really there without any social distancing rules? #Emmys — Piña 🍍🏳️‍🌈 (@d_ethos) September 21, 2020

Is the Emmy audience live?

Five minutes into the show, Jimmy Kimmel decided that he should unveil the truth and he revealed that there was no live audience present. He revealed that the audience was digitised and the clips were taken from the previous seasons of the award show. In fact, this year Emmy awards winners received their awards from home for the first time ever.

Jimmy reveals there's no audience

No one is in the audience. That would mean that I am up here all alone.. Just like prom night. Of course I am here all alone. This isn’t MAGA rally, this is the Emmys.

Netizens react to the fake audience

Following this, the lights of the studio lit up to reveal that the chairs were empty with no one present there. Netizens reacted to this on Twitter and revealed how stressful it was for them to see people so closely packed to each other during the pandemic. Several netizens expressed that they were not impressed with the fake audience joke and that Jimmy should have revealed it much earlier. Check out some of the tweets below.

omg the #emmys showing old footage of audience members is the funniest move I’ve seen yet & tbh thank god Modern Family was nominated 27 years in a row — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) September 21, 2020

I was so confused what they were doin with the audience for a minute, all those people in the same room right now just seemed like an awful idea 🤣#Emmys #EmmyAwards #Emmys2020 — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) September 21, 2020

these cuts to old audience stuff is sO CHEESY HAHAH #Emmys — alexis (@wasiandonuts) September 21, 2020

the live feeds all over the place thing is so chaotic — Piña 🍍🏳️‍🌈 (@d_ethos) September 21, 2020

Image credits: Screengrab from the show

