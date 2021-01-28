Is 'The Next Three Days' A True Story? Read More About This Prison Break Movie

The Next Three Days is a crime thriller starring Russell Crowe and Elizabeth Banks in the lead roles. Available to stream on Netflix, the movie is an adaptation of the French film Pour Elle or the English version Anything For Her. With Next Three Days plot exploring how far a person will go for love, it is a rollercoaster of emotions. As much as this prison break movie makes its audience sympathise with the characters, it also makes the viewer ponder if The Next Three Days plot really happened to someone.

Also Read | 'Iru Dhuruvam' Web Series Review: The Crime Thriller Will Keep You Hooked; Read More

Is The Next Three Days a true story?

John Brennan, played by Russell Crowe, is living happily with his wife Lara Brennan and their son, Mick Brennan. What is seen as a perfect and happy home is broken in just a few seconds when the police enter and arrest Lara. She is accused of killing her boss. Be it the blood stains or fingerprints, all the evidence are stacked up against her, she is sentenced in prison for about 20 years. Almost everyone is convinced that Lara is the real murderer. Even her lawyer gives up on her. It also ends up breaking her relationship with her son. The only person who believes that Lara is not guilty of the crime is her husband John.

Also Read | Is 'The Vanished' A True Story? Get To Know The Gripping Psychological Thriller

When Russell Crowe’s character is left with no other lawful way to prove his wife’s innocence, he decides to take the illegal route. He plans to break her free from prison. With no clue of how to do it, he searches the internet. He even meets with a man, played by Liam Neeson, who escaped prison several times before. John is a teacher and these turn of events are definitely very unexpected for him. Circumstances make him take decisions and do things that he would have never imagined.

According to Courthouse News Service, an American news service for lawyers and journalists, Pour Elle was based on the true story of a French woman who was convicted of killing her boss. However, there are no other resources that support that the French movie from which The Next Three Days was remade is a true story.

Also Read | Is 'Cut Throat City' A True Story? Get To Know The Shameik Moore Starrer

How is The Next Three Days different from Pour Elle (Anything For Her)?

The Next Three Days is more ambiguous compared to Pour Elle. The audience is not really sure if Lara is innocent or not. On the other hand, the French film constantly portrays its characters in such a way that the audience thinks Lisa Auclert (Lara’s character) is innocent. In an interview with Script, Paul Haggis, the director of The Next Three Days, said he wanted to play with this aspect.

Also Read | Russell Crowe's Reply To 'Master And Commander' Suggestion For Sleeping Issues Is Class

Image Courtesy: Still from The Next Three Days

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.