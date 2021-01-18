Russell Crowe's reply to 'Master and Commander' suggestion for sleeping issues is class

While social media has given netizens an opportunity to praise their favourite celebrities and directly interact with them, it has also made them susceptible to some harsh comments. The stars are known to ignore such comments most of the times, but sometimes reply in different ways. Russell Crowe called a critic of his 2003 film Master and Commander a ‘kid’ after the netizen suggested that it was good to put people to sleep.

READ: Where Was 'Unhinged' Filmed? Read To Know Where This Russel Crowe-starrer Was Shot

Russell Crowe’s response to a troll

A netizen named Ian McNabb quipped that many were complaining about 'lack of sleep’ during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He recommend Master And Commander and sarcastically wrote that it starred the ‘usually captivating, attention-grabbing’ Russell Crowe.

He then joked that he could never ‘make it past the ten minute mark.' He conveyed his gratitude to Russell and a ‘welcome’ to those gaining from his suggestion.

READ: Sreesanth Leaves Fan Clean Bowled After He Was Trolled For Sledging Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Gladiator star did not seem agitated, but jibed that such comments were a result of ‘no focus’ and that was ‘problem with kids these days.’

Crowe then praised the Peter Weirs movie as ‘brilliant’. He called it an ‘exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service’, irrespective of the costs that had gone in making the movie.

The other factors he listed included ‘incredible cinematography’ by Russell Boyd and a ‘majestic soundtrack.’Once again bringing the ‘kids’ reference, he termed it as ‘Definitely an adults movie.’

That’s the problem with kids these days.

No focus.



Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost.

Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack.

Definitely an adults movie. https://t.co/22yjNtQRbg — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 17, 2021

Master and Commander was based on Patrick O'Brian's Aubrey–Maturin series, based on Jack Aubrey's naval career. Russell Crowe had played the role of Captain Jack Aubrey in the movie.

The movie was nominated for 10 Oscars at the 76th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. However, the team won the honours only for the cinematography and sound editing. The movie also starred Paul Bettany, James D'Arcy, Edward Woodall, Chris Larkin as the Commanding Officers.

Meanwhile, Russel Crowe was last seen in the movie Unhinged that released last year. He played the role of Tom Cooper, a mentally unstable stranger out trouble a woman and won praises from critics for his performance.

READ: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At A Twitter User Who Called Lata Mangeshkar 'overrated'

READ: Wasim Jaffer Trolls Tim Paine In EPIC Fashion After Fan Lauds Ex-India Opener's Humour

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.