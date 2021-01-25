Is 'The Vanished' A True Story? Get To Know The Gripping Psychological Thriller

Netflix show The Vanished is a psychological thriller about a couple losing their 10-year-old daughter and their journey ahead in the midst of a family camping trip. Their desperation and madness take the viewers into a rollercoaster of emotions and thrill throughout the movie. Here's everything you need to know about The Vanished before you decide to make it your weekend binge.

Is The Vanished a true story?

The Vanished is slowly climbing up the Netflix top 10 charts despite tough competition from highly anticipated releases like The White Tiger, Outside the Wire and Bridgerton. The story is the brainchild of Twilight writer Peter Facinelli, who has also directed this flick. The thrilling story is purely a work of fiction, although the truthfulness in the script may suggest the opposite.

The movie was first released in selected theatres around the United States before making its way into the streaming platforms. The Vanished can also be rented or purchased through video-on-demand apart from being available for streaming on Netflix in select regions of the world.

About the movie

Paul and Wendy plan to cruise around the woods along with their daughter Taylor. While stopping for some recreational activities by the lake, they realise that their daughter has gone missing. The next second, we see the police and law enforcement cascading down the area as they go for an all-night search party. Upon not receiving the help expected from the police, the couple decides to take the matter into their own hands as they scramble away in the middle of the night regardless of prior warnings. Several suspects come into the frame as the viewer is forced to keep a close eye on all of them alongside the couple. From helplessness to madness, The Vanished promises to take the viewers into a series of twists and turns right from the beginning.

Although the movie didn't garner high numbers at the box office when it released amidst the lockdown, it's getting the attention it deserves today. The movie was greeted with a mixed response from the critics whereas a juggernaut status among the fans. Thomas and Ann, the lead actors of the film, were highly praised for their vulnerable performances in their portrayal of a broken family of two by everybody.

Watch the trailer here -

