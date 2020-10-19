The Trial Of The Chicago 7 Review: Democracy, Riots & Revolution That Will Touch Hearts

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance, Jeremy Strong, John Carroll Lynch, Noah Robbins, Alex Sharp, and Daniel Flaherty.

Producer: Stuart M. Besser, Matt Jackson, Marc Platt, Tyler Thompson

Where to Watch The Trial of the Chicago 7: Netflix

The Plot

The movie is based on a true story based on the 1969 trial where seven defendants were charged with conspiracy, countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The organizers of the silent protest, including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale, were charged for inciting a riot. This incident followed the Chicago 7 trial, which is considered as one of the most notorious trials in the history of America. The movie shows a violent clash between the silent protesters (for the anti-Vietnam War) with the police and the National Guard. The movie was released in select theatres on September 25 in the US, while it released on Netflix on October 16. The movie follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy. It also shows the intention of inciting riots in the year 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. As of now, The movie has a 93% rating by Rotten Tomatoes, 8/10 rating by IMDb, 76% rating by Metacritic portal, and 96% rating positive rating by the Google users across the world.

What works for the film?

The movie features an ensemble cast of impressive actors including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Frank Langella, John Carroll Lynch, Eddie Redmayne, Noah Robbins, Mark Rylance, Alex Sharp, and Jeremy Strong. The film is been directed by acclaimed writer Aaron Sorkin, who has received multiple accolades for his screenplay writing skills. For any of the viewers who liked the screenplays of movies like A Few Good Men, The American President, War, Moneyball, Steve Jobs, and The Social Network, are in for a treat, as The Trial of The Chicago 7 has been written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Any viewer who loves to watch movies inspired or based on real-life events must watch the film especially in the current times where the whole U.S. saw a series of mass protests against police brutality. The movie is also apt for any legal drama lovers.

What does not work for the film?

The movie does not show the complete exact series of the events that took place in the actual Chicago 7 trial in the year 1969. This includes the part where Bobby Seale's torture was shown for a much shorter time than it actually happened, or be it the non-celebrity witnesses that were shown on the stand. Along with these, there were several other instances which were modified as well, however being a real-life based movie, the director has taken the liberty to alter some factual nuances.

Final Thoughts on The Trial of Chicago 7 movie

The overall anti-racist, anti-communist, anti-war vibe of the movie will make your heart-ache each time you hear the phrase "The world is watching". The movie is simply perfect for the current times as it gives the viewers a chance to rethink their core values, show them an example of discrimination from their history and why it is not okay to segregate people on the basis of their community. The film has the perfect embodiment of heart and soul to the movie's screenplay with substantial reference from the historical event.

Rating: 5/5

