'Jumbo' Trailer: Zoe Wittock Film Starring Noemie Merlant Is A One Of Its Kind Love Story

The trailer of Noemie Merlant starrer Jumbo released on Friday, January 22, 2021, on YouTube. The directorial debut of Zoe Wittock has a unique and intriguing plot that has left everyone excited about the film. Read along and take a look at the trailer review of the movie.

'Jumbo' Trailer Review

Noemie Merlant has seemed to have given a superior performance yet again in the Zoe Wittock movie Jumbo, which sees her playing the role of a Jeanne, who has objectophilia or strong infatuation towards objects. Merlant was seen playing the role of Marianne in 2019 movie Portrait of a Lady on Fire, which garnered her immense acclaim and shot her to international fame. The actor has been courageous with her choice of projects and Jumbo is in the alignment of the movies that she takes upon.

The movie was officially selected at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival following which Dark Star Pictures released the first trailer of the exceptional romance flick. It is set to hit theatres on February 19, 2021, and will then be released for Video on Demand on March 16, 2021. The movie also marks the directorial debut of Zoe Wittock for a feature film.

The plot of the film revolves around Noemie Merlant’s Jeanne, who is a shy young woman still living with her mother Margarette, a bartender. Jeanne is working the night shift as a cleaner at a theme park and during her work at the park she spends intimate moments with the fascinating new addition of the park, a tilt-a-whirl that she names Jumbo. The machine might be lifeless, but Jeanne and her object sexuality lead her into pursuing a relationship with the ride. The movie stars Emmanuelle Bercot as Margarette, Bastien Bouillon as Marc and Sam Louwyck as Hubert.

Jumbo has been premiered at various film festivals so far and has caught the audience’s attention. Many are looking forward to watching it due to one of its kind premise. The movie has a 6.1 out of 10 ratings on IMDb with 598 votes. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a 76% per cent rating so far.

