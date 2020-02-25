Is Tom Cavanagh Leaving 'The Flash'? Here Are The Full Details

Tom Cavanagh gained massive popularity for playing Harrison Wells in the superhero television series, The Flash. He has played the role since 2014 and even received many accolades for the same. However, recent reports suggest that Tom might be bidding goodbye to the show soon. Read on to know more details:

Is Tom Cavanagh leaving The Flash?

If various media reports are to be believed then fans will have to start preparing themselves to bid goodbye to one of the most favourite actors from The Flash, Tom Cavanagh. The actor will reportedly exit the show by the end of the year after the conclusion of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. The show might also put an end to his character to “close the story on his character”.

Before he exits, the makers might also come up with various versions of Tom Cavanagh’s character. However, all the versions will possibly die by the end of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. This will also mean that fans will have to say goodbye to the Reverse-Flash’s story as well. The reason is still unclear as to why Tom Cavanagh is exiting the show.

This is not the first time that the news of actors exiting the show has come up. Previously there have also been reports that Carlos Valdes, who plays the role of Cisco Ramon, will be leaving the show as well. In addition to this, reportedly, Danielle Panabaker who plays the role of Killer Frost might also bid goodbye to The Flash soon.

However, this is not the first time that actors are leaving shows that put them on the map. Previously, Jim Parsons' decision of exiting The Big Bang Theory led the makers to end the show after season 12. Michael Rosenbaum too left Smallville after being on the show for almost seven years although he is still referred to as Lex Luthor by many fans even today.

