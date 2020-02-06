The Flash: Actors Who Played The DC Character In Various TV Series And Movies

The Flash has been one of the most renowned superheroes in DC comics. As per DC Comics, the Flash is the fastest man alive and he is faster than light. There are many actors who have essayed the role of the Flash over the years. Let us take a look at some of those actors.

ALSO READ | The Flash's Standalone Movie Gets A Release Date For 2022

The Flash actors

Grant Gustin

He plays the role of the Flash in the CW TV series. However, there are many other actors who are a part of the TV series and play the role of the Flash but Grant has been consistent and appreciated by the audience. He was going to vanish in Crisis on Infinite Earths but Earth 2 Flash sacrificed his life instead.

ALSO READ | 'The Flash' Star Danielle Panabaker Wonders If It Is Time To Rename The Arrowverse

John Wesley Shipp

He plays the role of the Flash in the TV series; however, he is the Flash from Earth 2. He also plays the role of Barry Allen's dad in The Flash series. In the recent season, he sacrificed his life to save the Earth 1 Flash from vanishing during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. It will be interesting to see if he makes a comeback anytime in the future.

ALSO READ | 'The Flash' & 'IT': Director Andy Muschietti On The Underlying Themes Of His Movies

Erza Miller

He played the role of the Flash in the movie Justice League and fans loved his acting. He also feature in the solo Flash movie that will release in 2022. Erza recently met the TV series Flash (Grant Gustin) at the time of Crisis on Infinite Earths.

ALSO READ | The Flash Will Change The Life Of His Beloved Wife Iris West Allen

Rod Haase

Rod Haase is known for playing the role of Flash in the 1979 TV series Legends of the Superheros. He is considered as one of the oldest actors who played the role of the Flash. From his role in the TV series, Greg Berlanti decided to make a sperate TV series on the character.

ALSO READ | 'The Flash' TV Series' Villains Ranked From Worst To Best; Savitar, Cicada And More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.