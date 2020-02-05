The Flash Will Change The Life Of His Beloved Wife Iris West Allen

Keiynan Lonsdale has plans to make a comeback in the TV series The Flash as Wally West/Kid Flash. The DC comic TV series' trailer is teasing about Wally's powers. However, there is a twist in the story if Kid Flash comes back. Producer of the show Eric Wallace also talked about his plans for Kid Flash and what is in store for the comic characters.

Furthermore, he said that Wally West will not be the same as before. His abilities will change and Barry Allen will help him with that. Following that, he might also return as a DC villain in the series. However his identity is unknown, Eric stated.

The Flash will change the life of his wife Iris

After the Crisis on Infinite Earths, the whole dimension of the world has changed. Nothing is the same as before. Team Flash will deal with new challenges, but they have no idea about it yet. After the Arrow sacrificed his life for Flash in the Crisis on Infinite Earths, a new timeline is created. Considering the show has been building to a Crisis, with Barry (The Flash) vanishing from the beginning, and now that he has not vanished after the Crisis makes the story even interesting.

Eric Wallace also mentioned that one character's life from team Flash will change forever. There are speculations that the life of Barry's beloved wife will change forever after she finds out she is pregnant. As per Season 5, Barry and Iris's daughter dies because she runs back to the past to meet her dad (Barry). There are many questions that come up after the Crisis on Infinite Earths.

Image Courtesy: The Flash's Instagram

