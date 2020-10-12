How Did Rebecca Die In 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor'? Know About Tahirah Sharif's Role

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a supernatural horror drama web television series, which is loosely based on Henry James' 1898 novel called The Turn of the Screw. The web series is helmed by Mike Flanagan and it is a follow-up series of The Haunting of Hill House. The series is also the second installment in The Haunting anthology.

The horror web series stars Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Amelia Eve, Carla Gugino, T'Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Kamal Khan, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Christie Burke, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Thomas Nicholson, Henry Thomas among many others.

How did Rebecca die in The Haunting of Bly Manor?

The role of Rebecca Jessel is played by actor Tahirah Sharif. From the very start, it is told to Dani that the previous nanny of the two children had killed herself in Bly Manor itself. Even the housekeeper, Hannah tells Dani that Miss Jessel drowned herself into the lake when her relationship with her boyfriend Peter Quint, played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen, failed. However, the real reason is much deeper and significantly dark.

What actually happens in the series is that Peter who is killed by the "Lady of the Lake", gets stuck in the Manor as a ghost, as due to the curse, no one can escape the Manor ever. Since he is stuck at the Manor as a ghost, he tries to manipulate Rebecca so that she can also get stuck with him forever as a ghost. Peter gets into Rebecca's mind and drowns her at the lake.

The Haunting of Bly Manor plot

The story of The Haunting of Bly Manor revolves around a young American au pair, Dani Clayton (Victoria Pedretti) who is hired by a wealthy man in England, to look after his niece and nephew. Dani arrives at the family’s country house on the Bly estate, known as the Bly Manor. When Dani arrives that the Bly Manor, she is informed by her new employer, the children’s uncle Henry Wingrave, that the last au pair had died on the premises of the house.

As Dani goes about her day, completing her chores, she often keeps seeing a figure with holes for eyes in the mirrors across the house. One of the most shocking revelations of the film occurs when Dani realises that not only are the children of Bly Manor aware of the ghostly presence in the house but they are also communicating with the ghosts. The Haunting of Bly Manor is now streaming on Netflix and all the nine episodes can be binge-watched on the OTT platform.

