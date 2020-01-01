Will Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Play The Role Of Younger Morpheus In 'Matrix 4'?

The fourth edition of the famous movie series The Matrix has started its pre-production. The movie stars veteran actors like Keanu Reeves Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The adventure film also has some newcomers joining the star cast, including Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Recently, many rumours started revolving around Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character in the movie franchise.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's role in Matrix 4

The speculations that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is going to play the character of young Morpheus are reportedly true. Paps and fans went crazy as soon as the news broke out on the internet. According to many entertainment portals, before casting Yahya, the moviemakers met a lot of actors for the leading role in Matrix 4. But, as soon as the reports of Abdul-Mateen’s casting came out, fans started guessing his role in the movie. Recently, The Illuminerdi has confirmed that Abdul-Mateen will be playing a younger version of Morpheus. The idea of a younger Morpheus has led many to ponder the possibility of a time-travel story in Matrix 4.

Netizens are also waiting for a bigger announcement about Fishburne’s return in the movie franchise. It is making a lot of sense now as reportedly, the dead characters of Neo and Trinity, played by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne, are getting revived in the series. However, not much information regarding Fishburne's revival is given out. But, millennials find it very exciting as it will be a definite twist in the storyline, making it more interesting.

The announcement of a fourth addition to The Matrix franchise was a huge surprise to many. Previously, the moviemakers and Warner Bros were thinking to make a reboot of the movie series. However, the original director of this amazing movie series Lana Wachowski considered making a sequel and started writing the script. The Matrix 4 is surely going to be a wondrous movie and fans cannot hold their excitement for it to hit the theatres soon.

