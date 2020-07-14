The Zac Efron 'dad Bod' Has Netizens' Attention Since The Release Of His Docuseries; See

Netflix’s new docuseries Down to Earth has captured the audience's attention since its release. The series stars American actor Zac Efron and documents the actor’s travels across France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, Sardinia. It focuses on subjects of travel, nature, life experience, green energy and sustainable living practices. However, since the series’ released viewers have taken a special interest in Zac Efron’s new look. Fans are taking to Twitter and sharing their thoughts and opinions about the actor's so-called dad bod. Read on to know more.

During the actor’s High School Musical years, fans loved his floppy hairstyle and good guy attitude. However, almost a decade later, Efron’s roles in films such as Neighbors and Baywatch transformed his image to the well built arrogant guy next door.

Hence, unsurprisingly the latest evolution in Zac Efron's looks, which has given him a so-called dad bod has also left fans swooning over the actor. In Netflix’s Down To Earth, Zac Efron is seen sporting a beard. He looks drastically different from his usual appearances. The actor is usually in his films with six-pack abs, chiselled muscles and minimal chest hair. This is why, the Zac Efron dad bod is being highly appreciated by fans, as the look is more rugged and mature.

Zac Efron Dad Bod: What is a dad bod?

The term 'Dad Bod' was first coined by Mackenzie Pearson who is a Clemson University alum. She wrote an essay for a media portal and suggested that rounded and pudgier physique which most father’s and middle-aged men have, is not just acceptable, but is also very attractive. 'Dad Bod' as a term is used generously by netizens to express their admiration for someone’s physique.

Zac Efron’s Netflix documentary series released on July 10, 2020, on the platform. It has eight episodes, in which the Baywatch actor is accompanied by the 49-year-old Wellness Expert and Writer Darin Olien. The duo starts their journey from Iceland in Episode one and proceeds to France in Episode two of the series. Crossing one country after another they finally end their journey and the series in Iquitos, Peru. Zac Efron's Down to Earth has an impressive IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10. On Rotten Tomatoes the series has 91 per cent in audience score.

