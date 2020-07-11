Zac Efron's Fans Call Him ‘Daddy’ As He Goes Shirtless With Beard In 'Down To Earth'

Recently, the OTT platform Netflix dropped the eight episodes of Zac Efron starrer web-documentary, titled Down to Earth. Apart from the exotic location, one thing that has managed to grab the attention of the audience is Zac Efron's looks. Seeing Zac Efron in a new avatar, many of his fans are swooning over his shirtless with a wild beard. Check out a few reactions below.

Netizens reaction to Zac Efron's look

When did Zac Efron turn in to a full bearded muscle daddy 👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Afxd8opRC1 — just a pole (@quarantinedtop) July 10, 2020

Zac Efron can treat me like a hole pic.twitter.com/3Aww7jtG4d — ok sis (@ChanceOfShade) July 10, 2020

zac efron looks like one of those dream daddy characters now or st — nee ☀️ s.lucio spiritbomb (@rulerofate) July 10, 2020

I know I’m getting old when I see #ZacEfron daddy trending and I actually thought we became a Dad! — Ashley Nasseri (@AshleyNasseri) July 10, 2020

Zac Efron's Down to Earth

Hollywood actor Zac Efron had been travelling all around the globe before the Coronavirus pandemic. Netflix started streaming the eight episodes of Zac Efron’s travel show Down to Earth from July 10 onwards. In the web-documentary, the actor can be seen experimenting with food while learning about energy and how to lead a sustainable life.

The show took Zac Efron to France, Iceland, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Sardinia, Lima, Iceland as well as Iquitos. The 32-year-old actor is accompanied by Darin Olien, who is a wellness expert. The Netflix series focuses on helping the environment by learning about the sustainable ways of living as well as travelling across the world and learning about new people and their cultures.

In Down to Earth, it has been showing that the duo will meet top eco-innovators who will teach them how to lead a sustainable life. In the trailer of Down to Earth, Zac Efron can be seen eating carbs and coming face-to-face with giant community fart bags. The official trailer also stated that the duo will witness ‘how change is an inside job’.

Watch Down to Earth trailer:

Interestingly, Zac Efron has been very vocal about bringing in a change to help the environment. Recently, on the occasion of World Earth Day, the actor joined hands with the discovery channel’s Great Global Clean Up. He also wrote a lengthy post on his social media to commemorate the day.

Zac Efron wrote, “Happy Earth Day! I have always been in awe of the magic and mystery of Mother Nature. Exploring the unknown has always been a true passion in my life and now, more than ever, I realize how important it is to take care of our planet, our people and every living thing we share it with. Please be safe, be healthy and be kind to one another.” [sic]

