Locations Zac Efron Visited In Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' In Each Episode; See List

Recently, the American actor Zac Efron starrer documentary, Down to Earth started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from July 10 onwards. The web-documentary revolves around Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia. It focuses on travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and sustainable living practices. Along with Zac Efron, the eight-episode web-series also features Darin Olien. Here is a list of all the locations Efron and Olien travelled to while shooting Down to Earth.

Location Zac Efron visited in Netflix’s Down to Earth (Episode-wise)

Episode 1: Iceland

Laugarvatn

Sandvik

Omnom Chocolate, Reykjavik

Gullfoss Falls

Ljosafoss Power Station

Dill Restaurant, Reykjavik

Resource Park: Blue Lagoon, Grindavk

Episode 2: France

Le Petit Ermitage, West Hollywood, CA

The Channel Tunnel, aka "Chunnel"

Calais

Paris

L'Usine d'Eau de Paris (water plant)

Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, Lourdes

Episode 3: Costa Rica

La Eco villa, San Mateo

Terraventuras Nativo Zipline, Puerto Viejo de Limn

Punta Mona, Limn Province

Episode 4: Sardinia

Village of Seulo

Village of Aritzo

Sardinian Countryside

Episode 5: Lima, Peru

Angry Orchard, Walden, NY

International Potato Center

Central Restaurant, Barranco

Surquillo Market, Surquillo

Chicas District

Episode 6: Puerto Rico

Port of San Juan, Old San Juan

Cantera, San Juan

Frutos Del Guacabo, Manat

Caribe Hilton, San Juan

Casa Sol Bed and Breakfast, Old San Juan

Cocina Abierta, San Juan

Episode 7: London

New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

The London Eye, Waterloo

London School of Economics

ArcelorMittal Orbit, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Thames River (Rainham, Essex section)

Deliciously Ella

Aulis London

Episode 8: Iquitos

Amazon River

Mishana Village

Ayahuasca Foundation, Mishana

Ikiitu Restaurant

Amazon Rescue Center, Maynas

Malibu, CA

Apart from the exotic locations shown in the web-documentary, many of Zac Efron fans are gushing over his look as he is beefed-up and has a good thick beard. His shirtless appearances along with his rugged beard in a few episodes managed to grab the attention of the audience. In the web-series, he is on a quest to find healthy and sustainable ways to live in challenging situations. The trailer of Down to Earth was dropped on June 26.

