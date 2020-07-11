Locations Zac Efron Visited In Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' In Each Episode; See List

Quick links:
Recently, the American actor Zac Efron starrer documentary, Down to Earth started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from July 10 onwards. The web-documentary revolves around Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia. It focuses on travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and sustainable living practices. Along with Zac Efron, the eight-episode web-series also features Darin Olien. Here is a list of all the locations Efron and Olien travelled to while shooting Down to Earth.
READ | Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch
READ | Jared Leto Shares A Picture With Blonde Hair, Fans Call Him Zac Efron; See Here
Apart from the exotic locations shown in the web-documentary, many of Zac Efron fans are gushing over his look as he is beefed-up and has a good thick beard. His shirtless appearances along with his rugged beard in a few episodes managed to grab the attention of the audience. In the web-series, he is on a quest to find healthy and sustainable ways to live in challenging situations. The trailer of Down to Earth was dropped on June 26.
READ | Zac Efron's 'Down To Earth' Trailer Features Him Travelling Across The Globe; Watch
READ | Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Zac Efron And Other Popular Disney Stars Pics: Then & Now