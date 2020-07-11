Last Updated:

Locations Zac Efron Visited In Netflix’s 'Down To Earth' In Each Episode; See List

Recently, the Zac Efron starrer web-documentary released on Netflix. Here is the list of each location Zac Efron visited in the eight-episode series. Check out.

Recently, the American actor Zac Efron starrer documentary, Down to Earth started streaming on the OTT platform Netflix from July 10 onwards. The web-documentary revolves around Efron and his travels around the world to France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, and Sardinia. It focuses on travel, life experience, nature, green energy, and sustainable living practices. Along with Zac Efron, the eight-episode web-series also features Darin Olien. Here is a list of all the locations Efron and Olien travelled to while shooting Down to Earth.

Location Zac Efron visited in Netflix’s Down to Earth (Episode-wise)

Episode 1: Iceland

  • Laugarvatn
  • Sandvik
  • Omnom Chocolate, Reykjavik
  • Gullfoss Falls
  • Ljosafoss Power Station
  • Dill Restaurant, Reykjavik
  • Resource Park: Blue Lagoon, Grindavk

Episode 2: France

  • Le Petit Ermitage, West Hollywood, CA
  • The Channel Tunnel, aka "Chunnel"
  • Calais
  • Paris
  • L'Usine d'Eau de Paris (water plant)
  • Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, Lourdes

Episode 3: Costa Rica

  • La Eco villa, San Mateo
  • Terraventuras Nativo Zipline, Puerto Viejo de Limn
  • Punta Mona, Limn Province

Episode 4: Sardinia

  • Village of Seulo
  • Village of Aritzo
  • Sardinian Countryside

Episode 5: Lima, Peru

  • Angry Orchard, Walden, NY
  • International Potato Center
  • Central Restaurant, Barranco
  • Surquillo Market, Surquillo
  • Chicas District

Episode 6: Puerto Rico

  • Port of San Juan, Old San Juan
  • Cantera, San Juan
  • Frutos Del Guacabo, Manat
  • Caribe Hilton, San Juan
  • Casa Sol Bed and Breakfast, Old San Juan
  • Cocina Abierta, San Juan

Episode 7: London

  • New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY
  • The London Eye, Waterloo
  • London School of Economics
  • ArcelorMittal Orbit, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
  • Thames River (Rainham, Essex section)
  • Deliciously Ella
  • Aulis London

Episode 8: Iquitos

  • Amazon River
  • Mishana Village
  • Ayahuasca Foundation, Mishana
  • Ikiitu Restaurant
  • Amazon Rescue Center, Maynas
  • Malibu, CA

Apart from the exotic locations shown in the web-documentary, many of Zac Efron fans are gushing over his look as he is beefed-up and has a good thick beard. His shirtless appearances along with his rugged beard in a few episodes managed to grab the attention of the audience. In the web-series, he is on a quest to find healthy and sustainable ways to live in challenging situations. The trailer of Down to Earth was dropped on June 26. 

