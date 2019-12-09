After Darbar, Rajinikanth And AR Murugadoss Likely To Collaborate For Another Project

Rajinikanth and AR Murugadoss are eagerly waiting for the launch of their upcoming Tamil movie, Darbar. However, reports hint towards the two joining hands for another future project. Here are all the known details on the story till now:

AR Murugadoss has already pitched a one-line story to Rajinikanth

According to the latest reports by leading portals, in a brief meeting, AR Murugadoss pitched another story to Rajinikanth. The reports suggest that the Darbar director in the form of a one-liner conveyed the story, and Rajinikanth liked it. According to the news, AR Murugadoss pitched the story to the Darbar actor during the shoots of Darbar. However, the project’s status will be made official only post the success of Darbar. Thus, it is too early even to expect the project to materialise immediately.

More about Darbar

Darbar is an upcoming film starring the superstar Rajinikanth. The film has been scheduled to hit the theatres on Pongal next year. With Darbar, Rajinikanth will return to the big screen as a cop after 25 years. According to the reports, in the AR Murugadoss film, Rajinikanth will be playing the role of Aditya Arunasalam, who does not care about the rules. The poster of Darbar was released earlier this year and featured the headshot of Rajinikanth with all things Police surrounding him. Darbar cast also features Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in the pivotal roles.

More about AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss is one of the most prolific directors of the Tamil and Hindi cinema. He is known for movies like Ghajini, Holiday: A Soldier is Never of Duty, Spyder and Naam hai Akira. His upcoming works include Darbar, which marks his collaboration with the superstar Rajinikanth.

More about Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is one of the most prominent faces of the South Indian film industry. He made his first appearance on-screen with the 1975 movie Apporava Raaggangal. He is known for his appearances in movies like Enthiran, Andha Kanoon, 2.0 and Kaala. His upcoming films include Thalaivar 168 and Darbar.

