'It's A Shame': Netizens Enraged As Oscar Nominations Leave Out Women Directors

The nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled on January 13 leaving the internet users 'angry and disappointed'. The directing nominees included Parasite's Bong Joon-ho to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's Quentin Tarantino however, netizens were quick to notice that not a single woman director will be competing for an Oscar. Furthermore, only one person of colour has been nominated across all four acting categories.
Congratulations to the Directing nominees! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/wAnN2RM6Ld— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020
Netizens were 'disheartened with no improvement' as women were shut out of this year's directing nominations, and one of the Twitter users also posted a GIF saying 'but you left some things'. Majority reactions included disappointment among the internet users for leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig. One Twitter user posted high-rated screenshots of films by women directors and said 'it's a shame'.
It’s a shame that there just weren’t any great movies by women this year #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/amFZhworxH— Gill (@gillsHotTakes) January 13, 2020
Read - Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' Gets South Korea Its First-ever Oscar Nomination
Award seasons be like “and your nominees are...— Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) December 9, 2019
White person
White person
White person
Black person playing a slave
White person
I fixed it!!! pic.twitter.com/tIxoXfEGOG— rachel (@dworntobewild) January 13, 2020
Read - Oscar Nominations 2020: 'Frozen 2' Not In 'Animated Feature', See Full List Here
So the academy snubs women (Greta Gerwig) and the son of a Maori indigenous person (Taika Waititi).— Alonso Gurmendi (@Alonso_GD) January 13, 2020
No women... what a shame. Plenty of deserving women could’ve and should’ve made this list.— Chandler Blum (@CZBlum_) January 13, 2020
It's easy to be discouraged on a day like this, but let's remember to do what we can for female-directed films. Go to the cinema to see them, stream them (legally!), write about them, tell your friends about them. Awards help directors get work, but so does box office. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/pJhSy7Bynk— Nicole Ackman (@nicoleackman16) January 13, 2020
No Greta Gerwig huh? Again?! pic.twitter.com/VMV9qgNDks— brandon (@brandonerd12) January 13, 2020
Looking for the female director nominees pic.twitter.com/xH7m9BTe85— Becky S 🤖 (@chickabiddybex) January 13, 2020
Read - Oscar Nominations 2020: 'Parasite' Draws Most Support For 'Best Picture', See Full List
Read - Oscar Nominations 2020: Leading Actor, Actress Leaves 'star Wars' Fans Dissappointed
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.