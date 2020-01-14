The Debate
'It's A Shame': Netizens Enraged As Oscar Nominations Leave Out Women Directors

Hollywood News

The Oscar nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled on January 13 leaving the internet users 'angry and disappointed for leaving out women directors.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
It's a shame

The nominations for 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled on January 13 leaving the internet users 'angry and disappointed'. The directing nominees included Parasite's Bong Joon-ho to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood's Quentin Tarantino however, netizens were quick to notice that not a single woman director will be competing for an Oscar. Furthermore, only one person of colour has been nominated across all four acting categories. 

Enraged and disappointed netizens

Netizens were 'disheartened with no improvement' as women were shut out of this year's directing nominations, and one of the Twitter users also posted a GIF saying 'but you left some things'. Majority reactions included disappointment among the internet users for leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig. One Twitter user posted high-rated screenshots of films by women directors and said 'it's a shame'. 

Published:
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST