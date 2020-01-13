Oscar Nominations 2020: Leading Actor, Actress Leaves 'star Wars' Fans Dissappointed

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony have been declared on January 13 and Joaquin Phoenix along with nine others have been nominated for leading Actor/Actress. Several internet users on various social media platform were predicting their favourites all day until Oscars declared the list of stars who will be competing for the 'Leading Actor/Actress' category. They are:

Leading Actress:

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Leading Actor:

Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

While many internet users were happy to see Scarlett Johansson on the Leading Actress list, several others even expected Lupita Nyong'o who reprised her role as Maz Kanata in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Similarly, netizens were ecstatic to see Adam Driver on the Leading Actor list, they were also expecting Taron Egerton on the list as well for his role in the movie Rocketman.

Criticised for not including female director

While the list of leading actor/actress was enough to start a wave of conversations among netizens, Academy's 'Best Director' list has drawn harsh criticism by internet users for not including a single female director. The nominees for the 'Best Director' category are listed below:

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Furthermore, people on the internet immediately caught that women were shut out of this year's directing nominations, and one of the Twitter user also posted a GIF saying 'but you left some things'. Majority reactions included disappointment among the netizens for leaving out Little Women director Greta Gerwig. However, similar to the 'Best Picture' category, most support was drawn for Bong Joo-Ho for Parasite.

