JJ Abrams Set To Develop Justice League Dark, Duster, And The Shining Series For HBO Max?

JJ Abrams has set his next three projects for the HBO Max streaming platform. JJ Abrams will be seen directing three projects, namely Duster, The Shining Offshoot Overlook and Justice League Dark. The Justice League film has already created a tremendous buzz and is being touted as a major show by fans. The DC characters were seen in an animated film with the same name. The film did exceptionally well and even garnered tremendous praise.

JJ Abrams to develop Justice League Dark, Duster and The Shining series for HBO Max?

All the three projects will be produced by JJ Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath, along with the Warner Brothers TV group. According to a news portal, Duster will be written by JJ Abrams along with LaToya Morgan from the Walking Dead series. Duster is set in the 1970s southwest. It is expected to revolve around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate. Things go from awful to wild, then stupid and eventually dangerous for the protagonist, according to a news portal.

Overlook, on the other hand, is termed as a spin-off based on the iconic hotel featured in the Stephen King novel from 1977, The Shining. The novel was made into a film which created a tremendous buzz and was a massive blockbuster. Overlook is said to explore several factors from the haunted hotel. The series will be a 10-episode long series and will be written and produced by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown, according to a news portal.

The third project and probably one of the most anticipated one is Justice League Dark. The project is still unnamed but will revolve around the storyline from the Justice League Dark film and comics. The makers have kept the details a secret and are cautious as to not reveal any information. The comic originally debuted in 2011 and since then Warner Brothers have tried getting the story on the big screen. The animated film version of the comic book series featured a number of DC characters besides the original members of the Justice League and therefore fans are eager to watch how things play out.

