JJ Abrams Reveals 'Avengers: Endgame' Inspired Him To Make 'Star Wars Episode IX'

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had the monumental task of ending the legendary Star Wars saga, a series that began back in 1977 and has millions of fans worldwide. Director JJ Abrams certainly had his work cut out for him, as he needed the ninth entry of the main Star Wars film franchise to be one that satisfied fans and gave a good conclusion to the overall narrative of the Skywalker storyline. Whether he succeeded in his efforts is a matter of debate among fans and critics alike. JJ Abrams recently spoke about his inspiration for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, telling an international news portal that he was inspired by the MCU's Avengers: Endgame to go ahead with his own film.

JJ Abrams reveals his inspiration for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The MCU recently released its cumulative finale in the form of the Russo Brothers' Avengers: Endgame. The finale of the Marvel film franchise was beloved by fans and critics alike and the movie managed to give the superhero saga a satisfactory ending. In an interview, JJ Abrams, the director of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, opened up about how Avengers: Endgame both intimidated him as well as inspired him.

JJ Abrams stated that when you saw movies such as Avengers: Endgame, you feel like ending a saga is easy. He added that George Lucas made it seem simple as well, but according to Abrams ending are not that easy. JJ Abrams added that watching these movies was a humbling thing and he realized that such massive franchises are like a religion for some people. So he was worried about how he would take these things and choose which threads, themes and characters to continue.

JJ Abrams stated that this part of the process was as inspiring as it was intimidating. He added that it was definitely tough this time, as he had to wrap up story arcs of nine films instead of just three. Avengers: Endgame is now officially the highest-grossing film of all time, earning around $2.788 billion at the Box Office. Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has also earned an impressive $500 million at the Box Office, despite the negative reviews from critics.

