JK Rowling Slams Critics For Misinterpreting Her Take On Trans Health: 'Won't Ignore This'

Since the past few weeks, Rowling has been on the receiving end for her views on the LGBTQA+ community. Now, the author has once again found herself at the receiving end of criticisms, when a Twitter user accused Rowling of finding people who take mental health medication ‘lazy’. Reacting to the claims, Rowling clarified why she liked a tweet comparing hormone prescriptions to anti-depressants. JK Rowling responded to an accusation from an 11-part Twitter thread and reiterated her support of trans-women while she explained that she has taken medication for her mental health.

I've ignored fake tweets attributed to me and RTed widely. I've ignored porn tweeted at children on a thread about their art. I've ignored death and rape threats. I'm not going to ignore this. 1/11 pic.twitter.com/hfSaGR2UVa — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

Adding to the same, JK Rowling lashed out at the Twitter user for crossing a line and accused him of misrepresenting the views of a trans woman and remarked that she shares solidarity and support with the accused. Adding to the same, J.K. Rowling shared details about her own battle with depression and anxiety. Take a look:

PS I've just realised you can't see Sophie's/@Manaxium's tweet in the screenshot above, so you can't see how cynically @TrinerScot has misrepresented her. pic.twitter.com/WnV5cyrQGy — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2020

All about Rowling's 'transphobic' controversy

J.K. Rowling has been at the receiving end of criticisms ever since the writer posted certain tweets related to the transgender community. The author has received backlash from not only the netizens but many other noted celebs because of her remarks concerning the community. Reacting to the backlash and explaining her interest in the issues of transgender communities in a write-up, J. K Rowling revealed that she has been writing a crime series in which a female detective faces these issues herself. Clarifying that she has not made this revelation to garner sympathy, J.K Rowling revealed that the tweet was in solidarity with those women who have similar histories. Adding to the same, she mentioned in her note that trans people do need protection and are at the risk of assaults and abuse.

Her 'transphobic' post on Twitter which triggered reactions from many Hollywood celebrities and Harry Potter stars, too, addressed the issue. Recently, actor Bonnie Wright shared her thought about Rowling's trans row and remarked that if Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging to her, it means that love is infinite and should not come handy with judgements or questions. Besides Bonnie, Harry Potter actors Katie Leung and Emma Watson too addressed the issue and stood strong in support of the LGBTQIA community.

