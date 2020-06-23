JK Simmons Confirms Multiple Appearances As 'J Jonah Jameson'

J.K. Simmons has received much appreciation for his performance as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man films. He reprised his character in Spider-Man: Far From Home, becoming the only actor to appear in the same role in Sony as well as in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Simons has revealed that he would be seen again, as per the news report. Read to know more.

Also Read | Spider-Man 3 Could Have Aunt May As A Community Organizer, Teases Actor Marisa Tomei

JK Simmons to have several appearances as J Jonah Jameson

In a recent interview on a talk show, J.K. Simmons disclosed that he has already filmed a part as J. Jonah Jameson for a forthcoming project and has plans to portray him ahead. He said that he will be back as Jameson. The actor stated that there is a future for JJJ after a several-year hiatus. He mentioned that the character showed up very briefly for those who were “wise enough” to stay through the credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Simmons added that there is one more J. Jonah Jameson’s appearance in the can, and from what he is hearing there is a plan for yet another. He is hopeful that JJJ will continue now and forever.

Also Read | Marvel Studios Initially Did Not Want Iron Man In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

The Oscar-winning actor played J. Jonah Jameson for the first time in 2002’s Spider-Man starring Toby Maguire as the titular character. At the time, JJJ was a hard-core hater of the web-slinger and the editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle, a news company where Peter Parker worked as a photojournalist, similar to the comics. Simmons further portrayed the character in Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007), appearing in all films of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.

J.K. Simmons then reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), after 12 years. He was seen at the very end of the movie when the credits rolled. JJJ was still portrayed as a Spider-Man hater as he shows a clip of Quentin Beck / Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) who exposes the real identity of Spider-Man as Peter Parker.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' Would Not Have Charlie Cox As Daredevil, Reveals The Actor

Also Read | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood

It is speculated that J.K. Simmons could appear again as J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man film, which is the third installment of the character in the MCU. However, he could also potentially be seen in Sony’s Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The two films are part of Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. However, no news is confirmed as to which project Simmons will be seen next as JJJ.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.