Spider-Man 3 Could Have Aunt May As A Community Organizer, Teases Actor Marisa Tomei

Spider-Man 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May in the MCU. The actor who is praised by the audiences for her portrayal as a bit younger version of the comic book character talked about what could be her future in the MCU. Read to know.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

Marisa Tomei talks about her role of Aunty May in Spider-Man 3

In an interview with a daily, Marisa Tomei revealed about her hopes for Aunty May’s future in the MCU. She said that she always talked with director Jon Watts about her character being a community organizer. Tomei expressed that she hopes this track will expand and be part of Spider-Man 3 as well.

During the beginning of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May was seen as a community organizer. She seems to be helping the people of the city to recover from the snap by Thanos and after they returned from “the blip” by Tony Stark / Iron Man. Peter Parker and May were also turned to dust and the latter providing support to others said to show her heroic deeds like her nephew Spider-Man.

Also Read | Marvel Studios Initially Did Not Want Iron Man In 'Spider-Man Homecoming'?

Also Read | With 'Spider-Man 3 & Uncharted', Tom Holland To Have Busy Schedule Post Lockdown: Reports

Marisa Tomei’s role as a community organizer was not shown further in Spider-Man sequel. However, the upcoming third instalment could possibly focus on that aspect. But it would seem complicated after the event of Far From Home. It is because Jake Gyllenhaal as Quentin Beck / Mysterio revealed the real identity of Spider-Man as Peter Parker. This could pose a threat to Peter as well as May’s life and even to his close friends like Ned Leeds and MJ, essayed by Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, respectively.

Fans are also waiting to see the relationship build up between Marisa Tomei as Aunty May and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan. The two developed a bond which was shown in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Although it is currently unclear if Favreau will appear as Hogan in Spider-Man 3 or not. If their relationship is shown, then Happy can help May in her work as a community organizer, as he is the head of security for Stark Industries and also a close friend of Pepper Potts, played by Gwyneth Paltrow.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' Would Not Have Charlie Cox As Daredevil, Reveals The Actor

Spider-Man 3 is taking place after a new agreement was made between Sony and Disney. Tom Holland as Peter Parker along with Zendaya, Jacob Balaton, Marisa Tomei and Jon Watts as the director are said to return in the third instalment. The film is scheduled to release on November 5, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.