Will Johnny Depp Play The Role Of Joker In Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'?

Robert Pattinson's entry into the role of Batman in the upcoming film of the Batman franchise has created quite the buzz - both on social media and Hollywood. The film is scheduled to release in 2021. The film started making headlines much before the official announcement of the film was made by the makers. However, there is yet another news that is making rounds about a veteran actor joining the cast of the film for playing the antagonist in The Batman.

Also Read | Johnny Depp To Reprise Captain Jack Sparrow In The Next 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Movie?

Also Read | Johnny Depp's "Let's Burn Amber" Text To Paul Bettany Allegedly Discussed In Libel Case

Johnny Depp to play the role of Joker in The Batman?

Robert Pattinson as the new Batman will reportedly fight not just one villain in the upcoming film. There are several reports by entertainment portals and leading dailies suggesting that Johnny Depp is in talks with the makers of The Batman to play one of the antagonists in the film. According to these reports, Depp will be seen playing the role of Joker in the film. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the same so fans will have to wait for either of the parties to confirm the news. The makers were surprisingly also considering to cast Depp as the menacing villain in the previous instalment of the Batman series, The Dark Knight.

Johnny Depp will next be seen in Minamata. The film premiered this February at the Berlin International Film Festival but the official release date is not yet announced by the makers. He will also star in the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts' franchise, wherein Depp will reprise his role as Gellert Grindelwald.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson's Movies That Are Surprisingly Rated Low On Metacritic

On the other hand, talking about other villains in The Batman, Paul Dano will play the role of the Riddler while Zoe Kravitz will play the role of Catwoman. In addition to them, Jeffrey Wright will also star in the film as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard too in a mysterious role.

Also Read | Robert Downey Jr., Brad Pitt, And Other Celebs Who Have Aged Like Fine Wine

(Image credit: Johnny Depp FC)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.