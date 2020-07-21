Tom Cruise Makes Grand Entrance As He Lands His Chopper On London Golf Course, See Pics

On July 18, 2020, Hollywood actor Tom Cruise left some golfers flabbergasted after he landed his helicopter on a golf course in London. The actor has been staying in London while shooting for the next installation of Mission impossible. He landed his helicopter on the ninth hole of a golfing course. It has been reported that the actor headed for lunch as he parked his helicopter amid the tall grass.

According to reports, Tom Cruise made a grand entrance as he stepped out of the helicopter and headed to lunch at the clubhouse during the weekend. According to a news daily, Tom Cruise’s sudden entrance left the locals amazed. Cruise, who is a certified pilot, landed his black chopper on the fairway and was seen dressed in casual attire as he stepped out for lunch.

Reports claim that the actor walked through the tall grass and had his lunch at the Richmond Golf Club’s exclusive Grade-I listed clubhouse. While the actor dined, onlookers and fans made their way to the chopper and clicked a few pictures as well as selfies. In the pictures that have surfaced online, Tom Cruise looks unrecognisable as he wore a pair of the royal blue coloured sweater and a pair of dark coloured jeans. He wore a similar coloured baseball cap and covered his face with a dark colour mask. Tom Cruise also wore a pair of goggles and carried a bag along with him.

Tom Cruise recently returned to the UK from the United States after the COVID-19 lockdown. The UK government has eased restrictions and given a green signal for the shooting of some of the films. Cruise returned to the UK at the beginning of June to resume filming for Mission Impossible 7. The shoot for Mission Impossible 8 is reportedly scheduled to start as soon as the shoot for the seventh installation of the film is completed.

Behind the scenes of Mission: Impossible 7 with Tom Cruise in Surrey, UK.

Earlier this month, Tom Cruise was seen flying the helicopter above farmland in Oxfordshire, England. In the pictures that were released a few months back, Tom Cruise can be seen practising motocross stunts on a track created on rented farmland. Mission Impossible 7, which is yet to be named, is slated to release in 2021 and will cast Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson in crucial roles.

